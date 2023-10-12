The iconic Hard Rock Hotel Bali is proud to announce the highly anticipated comeback of its Rock n’ Run fundraising event, marking its 20th chapter of the annual event. Set to align with one of Hard Rock’s key ethos of “Save the Planet”, this year’s event will support Sungai Watch’s efforts in plastic waste management across Bali.

Set to be held on Sunday, 5 November 2023, the 5 km charity run will continue the same route as previous years, with flag-off commencing at 6.30am. The starting line will take place at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, continuing along Pantai Kuta Street, through the bustling Legian area, and ending back at the hotel. Open to all, the fundraising event welcomes beginners to seasoned runners to make a change and support the environment. Enlivening the inspiring event are live entertainment and exclusive merchandise.

With a mission to raise environmental awareness and encourage responsible environmental practices, all proceeds from the Rock n’ Run 5K Charity Fun Run will be donated to Sungai Watch , a Bali-based non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation of waterways across the island. As agents of change advocating environmental conservation and waste management, Sungai Watch has been actively working to protect Bali’s rivers and prevent plastic pollution from entering the ocean through clean-up initiatives, education programmes, and innovative solutions such as installing waste barriers on rivers.

For those interested in participating in this event, online registration for the Hard Rock Charity Fun Run is open until 30 October 2023. Sign up by visiting the hotel’s official website or social media . For two decades, the Rock n’ Run 5K Charity Fun Run has become Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s signature event, bringing together passionate individuals from across the globe for a good cause. Participants can look forward to an electrifying ambience during the upcoming event as they embark on a 5-kilometre journey through the iconic landmarks of Kuta, Bali.

The participation fee for the 5K Fun Run is priced at IDR 400,000 per person. Race kit collection will be held at Hard Rock Hotel Bali, from 30 October – 2 November 2023, between 11am to 4pm.

For more information and registration for Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s 20th Rock n’ Run 5K Charity Fun Run, please contact Ratna at +62 811 3800 1545 and Mirah at +62 812 3801 9378 or click here!

Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 361 761 1869

hardrockhotels.com/bali