The Stellar Celebration of Culinary Arts Returns at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Culinary connoisseurs will be spoiled with yet another sensational culinary collaboration as The Apurva Kempinski Bali is set to host the next edition of its Celebration of Culinary Arts dining events. With the support of the resort’s world-class chefs, The Apurva Kempinski Bali continues to maintain its reputation as one of Bali’s prominent dining destinations through this culinary series.

From 15-18 August 2024, the forthcoming Celebration of Culinary Arts welcomes renowned French pastry chef, Philippe Rigollot, on a four-day collaboration across the resort’s exquisite dining venues. The series was designed to showcase the culinary prowess of each chef and present guests with spectacular epicurean experiences.

Born in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Paris in 1971, Philippe Rigollot dipped his toes in the culinary world where he studied pastry and entered an apprenticeship at Mr. REVERDY in Igny, Essonne. Following the completion of his apprenticeship, he attained the pastry chef’s CAP at the CFA in Evry in 1989, as well as earning his pastry master’s certificate at the CFA in Versailles two years later before pursuing his dream and objective of joining Maison Lenôtre. His culinary artistry has earned him numerous accolades including winning the World Pastry Cup in 2005 and the prestigious “Meilleur Ouvrier de France” (MOF) in 2007.

Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali (Koral) Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer (Selasar Deli & Pala Restaurant)

The upcoming event sets the stage for an exceptional series of gastronomic excellence as Chef Philippe Rigollot joins forces with Michelin-starred Executive Chef, Jean-Baptiste Natali at Koral Restaurant and MOF (1996) Executive Sous Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer at Selasar Deli and Pala Restaurant.

The Celebration of Culinary Arts Schedule

Koral Restaurant

Selasar Deli Pala Restaurant

On Thursday, 15 August 2024, the first collaboration will be held at Koral Restaurant. The dinner will feature a 6-course set menu with Executive Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali. Price starts from IDR 1,950,000++ per person.

On Friday & Saturday, 16-17 August 2024, revel in two days of indulgence at Selasar Deli as they present the Sweet and Savoury Collaboration with Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer. Priced at IDR 280,000++ per person.

The collaboration culminates on Sunday, 18 August 2024 with a luxurious Brunch Collaboration at Pala Restaurant with Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer. Price starts from IDR 850,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact the Culinary Concierge WhatsApp at +62 811 3880 7788 or email restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

