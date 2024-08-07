Pier Eight Presents a Jazz and Barbecue Soirée Overlooking Sanur Beach

The quaint Sanur coastline presents the perfect setting for dinner by the beach, and the charming Pier Eight Restaurant is elevating such an experience by introducing their ‘Evening Jazz Barbecue’. Guests can enjoy live cooking, live music and stay lively with unlimited wines and cocktails with this brand new dining promotion.

Encompassing a chic outdoor beach lounge space as well as sophisticated restaurant area, Pier Eight sprawls along the Sanur boardwalk, boasting views out to the beach. The stylish venue is one of the signature restaurants of the InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort, promising great food, drinks and five-star service.

The newly launched Evening Jazz Barbecue adds some atmosphere to Friday nights at the beach, an event to welcome the weekend. Pier Eight’s outdoor space comes to life with a buzzing jazz band and vibrant market-style barbecue setup, creating a charming soirée ambience.

Chef has sourced premium ingredients to be sizzled up on the grill, including beef sirloin, lamb medallion, fresh Mahi-Mahi served with herb butter, squid skewers and much more. A selection of salads, side dishes and desserts complement the live barbecue experience. Exquisite wines and crafted cocktails are also on the menu, available as an indulgent free flow experience for those who choose.

“This event is designed to create a unique dining experience that combines the relaxed atmosphere of a dinner with the vibrant energy of an evening soiree. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for an unforgettable evening by the beach,” shares Tommy Irawan, Cluster Director of Food and Beverages of InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort.

Evening Jazz Barbecue at Pier Eight Restaurant is available every Friday evening from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Priced at IDR 450,000++ per person; or IDR 750,000++ per person with the inclusion of unlimited wine and cocktails.

Book Now: +6281138006092 (WA) | reservations.icbalisanur@ihg.com

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

+62 361 6201 888

@intercontinentalbalisanur

intercontinental.com/balisanur