Graciously nestled on the pristine coastal stretch of South Lombok, Amber Lombok Beach Resort is beloved as a tranquil seaside escape where one can immerse in the serenity of refined luxury. On top of its exquisite accommodation, the Lombok resort is home to Bayside Restaurant & Bar, promising an extraordinary beachfront dining experience.

Located within Amber Lombok Beach Resort, Bayside Restaurant & Bar welcomes guests to immerse in the oceanfront setting and enjoy leisurely experiences at its laidback venue. Guests can unwind with a cocktail in hand, dip their toes in the sand and soak in the picturesque 180-degree ocean panoramas. Get into the holiday spirit where the tropical setting, refreshing drinks, and innovative culinary offerings spoil guests from sunrise to sunset.

Imbued in chic bohemian beachside vibes and a relaxed family-friendly atmosphere, the venue beckons a dip in the pool, unwind on the cosy bean bags, and take in the stunning sceneries over housemade delights and signature cocktails. The open-air venue can accommodate up to 120 guests both indoor and outdoor.

When it comes to its culinary offerings, the menu at Bayside is a celebration of flavours that promise to please even the most discerning diners, serving up an array of Indonesian and international cuisine with healthy and vegetarian options available. From succulent grilled steaks and tender lamb chops to a variety of seafood delights, several highlights curated by the Executive Chef include the Za’atar Hummus, Crispy Mahi Mahi with Vietnamese sauce, and Moreish Mango Cheesecake.

The venue also features an exceptional beverage menu to complement your dining experience, from specialty cocktails to coffee by the barista, and an international wine collection at Bayside Bar. Indulge in the creative cocktail library, crafted by the talented head mixologist. This includes the Spicy Watermelon Margarita, a concoction that pays tribute to the island’s legendary peppers and refreshing local fruit, served shaken on the rocks, and Sama Samai, crafted with dark rum, light rum, amaretto, lime and pineapple juice.

Bayside Restaurant & Bar also has live music throughout the week and offers Day Pass Entry, Happy Hours, gourmet specials, after-hour gatherings and beachside picnics. For romantic dining experiences by the beach, the Intimate Cocoon Dining experience provides a charming bamboo tent with woven cloth offering candlelit dining under the starry night. Meanwhile, night owls wishing to party past 10.30pm will be taken to an exclusive area away from the resort bedrooms by the mixologist.

Bayside Restaurant & Bar is open daily from 7am to 11pm.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 843 3875 3290

Bayside Restaurant & Bar at Amber Lombok Beach Resort

Torok Beach, Montong Ajan, South Lombok

+62 843 3875 3290

reservation@amber-lombok.com

amber-lombok.com