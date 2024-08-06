Nestled on the heart of Batu Bolong, Canggu, culinary destination Brick Lane Bali channels the vibrant street art, music and global cuisine of its East London inspiration. With a restaurant, cocktail bar and lounge club all in one, diners and imbibers have plenty to experience in this chic new hotspot.

Those who know of Brick Lane are sure to appreciate the eclectic atmosphere of this special road, known for its rich history of food, art, and music defined by a global cultural exchange. As an international destination itself, Canggu certainly reflects some similar attributes to its London counterpart, and as such Brick Lane Bali finds an apt home at the very heart of Bali’s most buzzing region.

True to its name, the venue’s impressive exterior features a façade of red bricks, giving a modern twist to classic industrial architecture. With its surrounding gardens, terraces and open windows, this eye-catching structure marks its space on Jalan Batu Bolong. Inside, the ground floor presents an impressive open-kitchen that bares all to the dining space, featuring high-seat tables, long group tables, booths and Chef’s table seats. Upstairs, a stylish minimalist club lounge has its very own atmosphere, perfect for keeping the night going after dinner.

When it comes to food, Brick Lane Bali’s global menu serves a special blend of Australian, Mediterranean and Italian Cuisines. This means fresh, hearty and indulgent dishes, including hand-rolled pastas and wood-fired pizzas as well delectable seafood dishes. Bringing a dining culture akin to that of Sydney, diners will find inventive sharing plates and mains to enjoy.

Drinks are certainly paid a lot of attention at this evening hotspot, with the bar introducing brand new signature cocktails that are Brick Lane Bali’s must-try libations. You’ll find the Milo Martini, an Australian-inspired chocolate espresso martini with a hint of coconut and a cream cheese foam; The Crown Negroni, with hints of chocolate and crisp Parmesan cheese (don’t knock it ’til you try it!); and a real classy number, the Soho Mojito. Captivating DJ and music talent supplements casual afternoon cocktails and fun evenings.

“Brick Lane Bali is set to be the premier dining destination where global culinary traditions and vibrant cultural influences merge, creating unforgettable dining and social experiences that celebrate the essence of international exchange,” says Lamar Ahchee, General Manager of Brick Lane Bali, “Whether you’re here for a sunset cocktail or a lively dinner, Brick Lane Bali’s relaxed yet stylish ambiance makes it the ideal spot for any occasion.”

BRICK LANE BALI

Gang Nyepi, Jalan Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu

resevations@bricklanebali.com

IG: @bricklanebali

bricklanebali.com