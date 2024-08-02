Hong Kong-based travel retailer of luxury products, DFS Group, unveiled its latest venture with the grand opening of DFS Lombok Airport on 27 June 2024. Located in the Departure Terminal of Lombok International Airport, DFS Lombok Airport stands as the largest retail space within the airport, serving as a bridge between travellers and the unique artisanship characteristic of Indonesia’s iconic homegrown brands.

Travellers on the go can discover over 23 homegrown Indonesian brands within three distinct shops that have all been thoughtfully designed with interiors inspired by Lombok’s artisanal heritage. The Fashion Shop showcases a unique diamond-esque façade and woven ornaments, paying tribute to the shape of traditional Lombok houses. The shop features a carefully curated selection of Indonesian brands including Pithecanthropus and Biasa.

The Gift Shop and Travel Accessories Shop combine elements of bamboo, local weaving techniques and Lombok’s traditional ‘tenun’ fabrics, to convey a refined back-to-nature ambience. These shops offer a wide range of unique gifts, souvenirs and travel essentials featuring the traditional fabric brand Ana Tenun Sukarara, local snack brands such as Nutsafir and spa brand Herborist. The fusion of distinctly Lombok spatial experience and local merchandising gives DFS Lombok Airport an exquisite sense of place, ensuring its charm as a culturally immersive shopping oasis.

As a growing domestic and international travel destination, Lombok’s rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes appeal to globetrotters seeking to discover new cultures and luxurious experiences. The region is renowned for its breathtaking nature and off-the-beaten-path experiences. Amidst such beauty, DFS aspires to create a locally-inspired shopping experience whilst highlighting Indonesian craftsmanship to its discerning customers from across the globe.

“Putting customers at the centre, we wanted to push retail boundaries and reshape expectations of what a shopping experience can be within Lombok Airport. The store design that celebrates local culture exemplifies DFS’ dedication to shaping our stores as a destination within a destination, through thoughtfully curated selections and unique shopping experiences. We eagerly welcome visitors from around the world to explore and embrace the richness of local Indonesian design and craftsmanship,” said Milan Rabold, General Manager of DFS Indonesia.

To commemorate the grand opening of DFS Lombok Airport, customers can enjoy up to 15% off on selected DFS Lombok Airport Gift Shop items until the end of August 2024.

For more information, please visit DFS Lombok Airport’s website or follow their official Instagram .