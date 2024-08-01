Often referred to as Bali’s ‘cultural capital’, and more presently a haven for wellness, it may seem Ubud does not have much to offer for families. After all, yoga and art galleries aren’t exactly the most exciting for young ones! However, there are actually many family activities in Ubud, with its mountain locale in fact the perfect jumping-off point for some nature-based adventures.

Let’s begin in town, where really it would be a shame not to take advantage of Ubud’s cultural reputation to experience something bespoke to Bali. One destination perfect for this is the Agung Rai Museum of Art, better known as ARMA.

Family Activities in Ubud

Cultural Immersion

Painting Classes at ARMA Museum, Ubud

Found on the south side of Ubud town, the ARMA Museum expands an impressive six hectares where a compound of authentic Balinese buildings are peppered between gardens and surrounding rice fields. Founded in 1996 by Agung Rai, the museum’s painting collection displays art from Indonesia, both local and foreign, and is one of the best museums to see the chronological development of art in Bali, from Kamasan to contemporary art.

Now, Agung Rai envisioned the museum to thrive beyond just the art on the walls. It is a space where young artists and artisans can develop and learn, and this is where families and young ones can enjoy hands-on experiences in art and culture. ARMA Museum offers a wide range of cultural workshops, aimed at introducing guests to the many crafts of Bali. Families can join Balinese painting, wood carving, silver-making, learning to play the traditional gamelan orchestra or Balinese dance, plus, a very popular choice is learning to make Balinese offerings and traditional leaf weaving.

Each experience lasts around 2 to 3 hours, and takes place within the verdant museum grounds, in a setting that is steeped in a traditional Balinese atmosphere. Experiences can be booked directly through the museum website.

+62 361 976659 | armabali.com | @arma.bali

Birds, Butterflies and Botany

Kingfisher, one of the vibrant birds seen in Ubud

One way to truly experience Ubud’s rich natural environment is to head out on foot and take notice of all the wonderful little details that often escape our attention. No experience does this better than Bali Bird Walks, one of the town’s original tours, originally founded by the late Victor Mason (author of Birds of Balli) in the 90s, now run by the sharp-eyed Ibu Wayan Sumadi, better known as Su.

This exploratory walk, great for guests of all ages, is a way to discover Bali’s natural flora and fauna. There are over 100 species of birds found around Ubud, with many endemic to Indonesia. Colourful creatures, like the Java Kingfisher or Scarlet-headed Flowerpecker, can be spotted in the verdant valleys and farms that fringe Ubud town. The knowledgeable Su introduces guests to more than just birds, pointing out the local butterflies, wildflowers and plants, temples and traditions. Bali Bird Walk is proven popular with kids, as they learn about wildlife and local vegetation, all whilst taking in the fresh countryside air. Who knows, there may be a budding ornithologist out there!

The regular walk takes place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, starting at 9am in front of Murni’s Warung. The leisurely walk takes around 3 hours (approximately 5-6km) including lunch, water, tea and coffee. Limited binoculars are available for the group, 10% of proceeds are donated to the Bali Bird Club for conservation efforts. Bookings required.

+62 361 975009 | balibirdwalk.com

Cruising the Countryside

Cycling tour with eBikes Bali

For families looking to journey further afield, another way to experience rural Bali is on a bicycle: faster than exploring on foot, but still nimble enough to take you through the small village roads and farm paths.

Making such an adventure accessible to more people, eBikes Bali invites guests to jump on an electric bicycle and head to some of the most iconic destinations in and around Ubud. A cross between a motorcycle and a bicycle, the electric bike is the best of both worlds. Whilst you’re still given the experience of pedalling through paddy fields, the semi-motorised vehicle means longer trails and tougher uphill slopes become a real breeze, and allow you to have a more leisurely cycle in the great outdoors. This makes tours accessible for all ages, great for whole families.

With this ease of transportation, eBikes Bali offers two different tours, each to an iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site. One is the famous Ceking Rice Terraces of Tegallalang, the other is the ancient water temple of Tirta Empul, Tampak Siring. Each tour is around 3 hours long. Of course, these bike tours are more than just their destination, the journeys there are just as important, taking guests deep into rural Bali life, exploring quaint backroad villages and traversing beautifully verdant farmlands that are truly the heart of Bali. There is no minimum age to join these tours, but there’s a minimum of 1,5m height requirement to ride.

+62 812 386-6408 | ebikesbali.com | @ebikesbali

Pedal to the Metal

Mason Jungle Buggies

Taking it up a gear, quite literally, is an exciting experience for parents and kids who have a need for speed. Just on the outskirts of Ubud, you can race through the lush wilderness of Bali’s highlands Mason Jungle Buggies.

Put your driving skills to the test and navigate an exhilarating, purpose-built 5 km track, providing an extreme but safe driving challenge like no other on the island. Buckle up in the fully protected Polaris Buggies, outfitted with certified roll cages, customised bumper bars all around, trail-tuned suspension, automatic transmission, 3-point seat belts, and side protection nets.

Of course, little ones can’t drive, but double-seated models mean that young adrenaline seekers can jump in as passengers and join their parent or guardian for an exhilarating ride around the track. All of the fully customised buggies are equipped with custom-mounted GoPro cameras so that guests have the choice of taking their action-packed experience home.

Mason Jungle Buggies’ adventure starts at the beautiful Koko Bambu Restaurant, an eco-friendly and beautifully constructed natural structure made almost entirely out of bamboo, tucked amidst the rice fields of Ubud. However, it is also the home to the show factory of Mason Chocolates where guests can take part in a fun chocolate-making workshop.

Make your own chocolate bars with Mason Chocolates

Great for kids and adults, it’s an opportunity to witness the full process from ‘bean to bar’, learn insights into premium Indonesian chocolate and finally, make one’s own artisanal chocolate bars. Around the Jungle Buggy track, there are in fact cacao plantations, which are used in making the rich Indonesian chocolates by Mason.

Now, for young ones, the most exciting part is without a doubt the chocolate making! As part of the workshop experience, you’re invited to create three of your very own chocolate bars using dark, milk and white chocolate. Mix-and-match a selection of fruits and nuts, and fill up your bars with chocolate taken fresh from the tempering machine. A more premium experience includes making custom chocolate-rich truffles and pralines, once again mixing and matching fillings or chocolate of choice. Chocolate-making workshops are available daily at Koko Bambu with prior booking.

Mason Jungle Adventure

+62 361 721480

masonjunglebuggies.com

@masonadventuresbali Mason Chocolates

masonchocolates.com

@masonchocolates

Enter the Elephant Sanctuary

Meet the elephants at Mason Elephant Park

Another 5-minute journey north from Koko Bambu Restaurant and families will find themselves in the village of Taro, home to the amazing Mason Elephant Park & Lodge. Here, children and adults can enjoy the heartwarming experience of coming face-to-face with majestic Sumatran elephants.

The park, founded in 1997 by Nigel and Yanie Mason, houses the island’s largest herd of critically endangered Sumatran elephants, who were either rescued from government holding camps in Sumatra or born at the park as a result of the park’s successful breeding programme. The four-hectare park is a real wonderland for visitors, encompassed within the cooling jungles of the Taro hillsides, and is without a doubt a favourite for families.

There’s much to experience and explore around the park, including the Elephant Museum and Gallery, the state-of-the-art Mason Theatre where guests can watch ‘Operation Jumbo’ (the rescue mission of getting the elephants to Bali from Sumatra) on the big screen, and a beautiful al-fresco restaurant that overlooks the elephants as they roam, bathe and play. Park guests can view and interact with the elephants in many ways, including from their new Treetop Café and gorgeous walkway among the canopies allowing a bird’s eye view of the park and the elephants from above; an opportunity to feed and touch the elephants is also available to all park visitors.

For families who want a more personalised experience, ethical elephant rides are available, whether on the lightweight wooden chairs that divert weight completely away from their spines for the Elephant Safari experience or riding the elephant bareback as they swim, splash and play with the Bathe and Breakfast Tour. Jumbo Wash gives guests the rare opportunity to hose, wash, scrub and caress these gentle giants for a really up-close and personal interaction. Mason Elephant Park and Lodge is the first park in Asia to receive Gold Accreditation from the Asian Captive Elephants Standards (ACES), so guests can rest assured that all efforts are taken to care for the animals’ wellbeing.

+62 361 721480 | masonadventures.com | @masonadventuresbal i