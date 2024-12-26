Break Into 2025 in Style with Swiss-Belhotel International Packages Across Indonesia 

Swiss-Belhotel International announces its exclusive festive season offer for the New Year. With more than 80 properties spread across the archipelago, the leading international hotel chain in Indonesia invites guests to ring in the New Year in style with its Festive Experiences.

Starting from IDR 825,000 net per room per night, the offer includes a one-night stay on 31 December 2024, plus breakfast and a special New Year’s Eve dinner for two. For anyone familiar with Swiss-Belhotel International, its catering to diverse tastes and cosy accommodations to suit their preferences and budgets are no real surprise, rather simply expected.

“Swiss-Belhotel International is committed to providing unforgettable experiences. We invite our guests to celebrate the end of the year in style with our diverse range of accommodations and competitive packages,” proclaimed Emmanuel Guillard, SVP of Operations and Development for Indonesia.

He further declared, “Our hotels from Sumatra to Papua are ready to make this year-end memorable, from traditional Christmas dinners to glamorous New Year’s Eve galas, where guests can enjoy sumptuous feasts, live music, and festive decorations while immersing themselves in the unique blends of cultural traditions of Indonesia.”

From luxurious resorts to stylish budget accommodations across the country with the perfect setting, whether you are seeking a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a fun-filled celebration with friends, Swiss-Belhotel International offers various facilities and strategic locations close to popular business and tourist attractions, culinary centres and transportation hubs, where guests can easily explore the best of each destination across Indonesia.

For reservations and more information, visit @swissbelhotel on Instagram, contact 0814-1000-1148 on WhatsApp, email resv1-ind@swiss-belhotel.com , or check swiss-belhotel.com .