Savaya Bali Presents a Star-Studded Week-Long New Year’s Celebration

This New Year’s in Bali, music connoisseurs and leisure seekers will be spoiled with a week-long grand celebration as Savaya Bali, Asia’s #1 club , has prepared a spectacular lineup of music’s biggest names set to take centre-stage at the Uluwatu hotspot, leading up to and post New Year’s.

Get ready to usher in 2025 in grand style and immerse in a full week jam-packed with non-stop music, dancing, and extraordinary moments with a lineup of world-renowned DJs, including an electrifying New Year’s Eve party headlined by the legendary Black Coffee. Welcome the New Year in true Savaya style, where the beats are iconic and the energy is unparalleled.

A Star-Studded New Year’s Week Line-Up

Friday, 27 December 2024 – MONOLINK On Friday, 27 December 2024, the week-long celebration kicks off with Monolink, set to deliver his signature blend of live instrumentation and electronic production. Famed for fusing melodic guitar chords with hypnotic basslines and synthetic textures, his music is both emotive and captivating. Tickets .

Saturday, 28 December 2024 – ARTBAT Following Mononlink, ARTBAT takes the stage to elevate the New Year’s week celebrations. Renowned for hits like “Age of Love” and “Best of Me”, this dynamic duo has risen as electronic music’s most sought-after act. After gracing the stage at legendary festivals including Tomorrowland and Creamfields, and their label UPPERGROUND championing emerging talents, ARTBAT promises to deliver an electrifying set you won’t soon forget. Tickets

Sunday, 29 December 2024 – KÖLSH & MËSTIZA Experience a night of unmatched artistry as Kölsch takes the stage, spinning his signature mix of melodic house and techno with emotive melodies and driving basslines. The Spanish duo, MËSTIZA, adds their unique twist, infusing electronic music with a flamenco flair. Together, they create a multi-sensory journey, taking Savaya’s New Year’s Week festivities to a new level. Tickets .

Monday, 30 December 2024 – THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS The day leading up to New Year’s Eve, the legendary Martinez Brothers will take over the Savaya stage. Hailing from the Bronx, Christ and Steve Martinez are known for their infectious house and techno beats. With high-energy sets and a comprehensive understanding of dance music, they’ve headlined top clubs and festivals worldwide, cementing their status as icons in the electronic music industry. Tickets .

Tuesday, 31 December 2024 – BLACK COFFEE & FRIENDS On New Year’s Eve, the illustrious Black Coffee graces the stage for Savaya’s highly anticipated celebration of the year. Renowned for his captivating fusion of house, deep house, and Afrobeat, special guests, including his son SONA and Gioli & Assia, will join him. Together, they’ll deliver an exhilarating night of exceptional beats. Regular tickets are SOLD OUT but Sunrise tickets (from 4am onwards) are available. Sunrise Tickets .

Wednesday, 1 January 2025 – FATBOY SLIM On New Year’s Day, the Fatboy Slim is set to perform at Savaya Bali, kickstarting 2025 with his legendary presence. Celebrated for iconic hits like “Praise You” and “Right Here, Right Now”, this pioneering DJ delivers a mix of house, funk, and hip-hop. With iconic sets at festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella, Fatboy Slim promises an energetic night that will make 2025 truly unforgettable. Tickets .

Saturday, 4 January 2025 – BEN BÖHMER The New Year’s Week celebration continues with Ben Böhmer, who will spin out his trademark live electronic performance. Well-known for his emotive, melodic tracks from albums like Breathing and Begin Again, his music combines introspection with vibrant energy. Tickets .

Sunday, 4 January 2025 – MEDUZA Wrapping up Savaya Bali’s epic New Year’s week celebrations, Meduza graces the stage with their signature mix of deep house, techno, and progressive sounds. The Grammy-nominated Italian trio, famed for the global hit “Piece of Your Heart”, has become a powerhouse in electronic music with chart-topping singles, innovative remixes, and spellbinding live performances. The final night promises to end the week on a high note. Tickets .

