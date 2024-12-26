Craft spirits brand Nusa Caña Rum and professional surfer Rio Waida join forces for a groundbreaking partnership set to showcase the craft and culture of Indonesia on a global stage.

Indonesia has a forgotten history. Between the 17th and 18th century, the archipelago was the producer of premium sugarcane distillation, exported the world over at prices more valuable than Cognac and Caribbean rum at that time. This is the inspiration behind Nusa Caña Rum, a brand on a mission to the revive this past glory and reintroduce this treasured Indonesian-spirit with the world —developed for modern drinkers, but always rooted in tradition.

Made in Bali, Nusa Caña is a tropical island rum with flavours made to complement the vibrant island atmosphere and lifestyle. The brand evokes sun-soaked beaches and swaying palms, putting Bali’s magical culture on display as well with the iconic Barong mask that embellishes each bottle. Found across premium bars both on the island and internationally, Indonesia’s old reputation for rum is slowly gaining recognition.

A new partner in this mission is Rio Waida, a professional Indonesian surfer ranked #9 in the 2024 World Surf League Men’s Champion Tour (WSL-CT). He has represented Indonesia in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, and other international surfing competitions. Raised in Bali, the young role model is deeply committed to giving back to his community and fostering the growth of surfing in Indonesia. Whether through mentorship or investing in initiatives like SharpEye Indonesia, Rio embodies the spirit of an athlete who sees the bigger picture—a perfect reflection of Nusa Caña’s ethos.

A Shared Vision for Global Impact

The partnership between Nusa Caña and Rio is rooted in shared values. Both are proudly Indonesian, yet both strive to take their craft beyond national borders, showcasing the best of their heritage to a global audience. Rio joins not only as an ambassador, but also a shareholder, reflecting his belief in their shared mission to highlight the country’s cultural and natural wealth, whether through spirits or sports.



“For Nusa Caña, this partnership is a natural fit. Rio’s adventurous spirit and connection to the ocean align seamlessly with the brand’s tropical, free-spirited identity. His journey from the beaches of Bali to the world’s biggest surfing competitions mirrors Nusa Caña’s ambition to bring Indonesian rum to a global stage,” says Marc Rodrigues, Founder of Nusa Caña.

This partnership is launching at an exciting time as Nusa Caña expands its global footprint, most recently with a successful US launch, and Rio gears up for another year of competition on the WSL Ct. Together they aim to create waves, both literally and figuratively, where Rio’s influence and Nusa Caña’s growing presence in international markets both showcasing Indonesia’s craft, culture, and boundless potential. Whether you’re savouring a Nusa Caña mojito or watching Rio carve through perfect waves, the spirit of Indonesia is unmistakable.

