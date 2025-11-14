Celebrate Christmas and Welcome the New Year at Metland Venya Ubud

To close out 2025, Metland Venya Ubud invites guests to embrace the magic of Christmas and to celebrate the New Year in harmony amidst the tranquil charm and lush tropical landscapes of Ubud.

Across two enchanting evenings, the resort presents specially crafted four-course dinners that will be accompanied and complemented by free-flow wine, festive activities and live performances for truly unforgettable nights. For Christmas Eve, Metland Venya Ubud blends Balinese cultural warmth with the holiday spirit. As for New Year’s Eve, it mixes moments of joy and reflection with nature and culture in an atmosphere of peace, serenity and renewal.

With this year’s Christmas theme, “Festive Christmas with Cultural Touch”, guests will experience a unique island-inspired celebration that combines culture, nature, and togetherness. The highlight of the evening is a special Christmas Eve Dinner that captures both international and local flavors. The evening will be accompanied by live saxophone and Balinese performances to set the festive atmosphere.

Available exclusively on 24 December 2025, the price is IDR 500,000++ per person, with an early bird price of IDR 350,000++ per person. Full non-refundable payment is required at least 7 days prior to the dinner date.

Moreover, a special 3 Days 2 Nights Christmas Package is on offer from 24-26 December 2025, which includes the Festive Dinner for two on the 24th. Enjoy up to 70% off a stay when booking directly with the promo code: NOWXMASxVenya70.

This year’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Celebration embraces the theme “Peaceful New Beginning”, to close the year and begin anew with balance and gratitude. Surrounded by the calming energy of Ubud’s highlands, the evening features festive culinary delights, live music, fun games, and a vibrant countdown party. Also, to start the year with mindfulness, guests are invited to join a Morning Yoga and Meditation Session on New Year’s Day that is designed to welcome 2025 with clarity and inner peace.

Available exclusively on 31 December 2025, the price is IDR 750,000++ per person, with an early bird price of IDR 500,000++ per person that is valid until 10 December. Full non-refundable payment is required at least 7 days prior to the event date.

Furthermore, the 3 Days 2 Nights New Year Package includes both the New Year’s Eve Dinner and Morning Yoga Session, and a compulsory dinner applies on 31 December 2025. Up to 70% off a stay can be enjoyed when booking directly with the promo code: NOWNYExVenya70.

Whether for a romantic escape, a family gathering, or a peaceful retreat and a meaningful start to the year, Metland Venya Ubud promises a festive experience filled with warmth, reflection and lasting memories of the true essence of Ubud.

Make this Christmas Eve a cherished night of magic, and welcome 2026 in true Ubud style, where festive joy meets the essence of Balinese serenity and the New Year begins with peace.

For reservations, visit this page (Christmas Eve) or this page (New Year’s Eve) respectively on metlandvenyaubud.com .

Metland Venya Ubud

Jl. Raya Kelabang Moding, Br. Kelabang Moding Kec, Tegallalang – Gianyar

+62 878-8811-9947

[email protected]

@metlandvenyaubud