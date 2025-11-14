Indulge In the Colors of Celebration – Feast of Festive Flavors at Anantara Uluwatu

This December, Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort unveils its vibrant festive season under the theme “Colors of Celebration – Feast of Festive Flavors.”

Resortgoers are invited to embrace the joy, flavor, and sparkle of the holidays. With a series of exclusive dining events unfolding on dramatic cliffsides over the Indian Ocean, guests are promised a memorable journey of indulgence and delight from Christmas Eve through the New Year.

On 24 December 2025, celebrate Christmas Eve with a sumptuous buffet dinner at Botol Biru Bar and Grill, which includes holiday favorites, fresh seafood, and international specialties. Set at 6 PM until 9.30 PM, the event is priced at is IDR 900,000++ per person. Alternatively, savour an all-you-can-eat experience at Sono Teppanyaki for IDR 950,000 each, where premium ingredients meet Japanese craftsmanship in an intimate dining setting from 6 to 10.30 PM.

The 25th of December features a Christmas Day Dinner at 360 Rooftop Restaurant from 6.30 PM until 10 PM, where diners can catch panoramic sunset views with a family-style set menu and a la carte selections for IDR 850,000++ per person. Christmas Day Tokyo Flame also offers another opportunity at a Sono Teppanyaki feast with the finest cuts and freshly grilled seafood, at the same price and time as previously.

For New Year’s Eve, guests have a choice between a starlit four-course Rooftop Dinner at 360 Rooftop Restaurant, or a Cliffside Dinner amidst the ocean breezes at Botol Biru Bar & Grill – in which advance booking for either nets a 25% discount. The former costs IDR 2,150,000++ per person and starts at 7 PM, while the latter costs IDR 1,550,000++ per person and starts at 6.30 PM, though both end by 10 PM. Nonetheless, Botol Biru Bar & Grill will host a New Year’s Countdown by the Cliff from 10 PM to 1 AM with fireworks, a live DJ and LED dancer performances.

Upon 1 January, welcome 2026 with a New Year’s Day Barbecue Platter at Botol Biru Bar & Grill. Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person, there will be premium meats, seafood, and signature sauces served against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean at 6.30 PM until 10 PM.

From cliffside dinners to rooftop feasts, Anantara Uluwatu’s “Colors of Celebration” promises festive moments surrounded by the island’s natural beauty. Whether it’s sharing laughter with family, toasting to new beginnings, or dancing beneath the stars, guests are invited to experience the magic of the holidays in true Anantara style.

For reservations or more information, WhatsApp +62 811 399 5048, email [email protected] and visit anantara.com/en/uluwatu-bali .

