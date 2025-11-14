Welcome the Holidays at Padma Resort Legian with Festive in Bloom

Padma Resort Legian welcomes the holidays with this year’s theme, Festive in Bloom, drawing inspiration from the resort’s own lush garden landscape – embracing natural beauty, local craftsmanship, and sustainability at its core.

The festive decorations take cues from the tropical flora with beautiful arrangements of bamboo, branches, and blooming flowers. They will adorn the property from the lobby to the beachfront SKAI Bar & Grill, giving off the vibe of a tropical holiday. Staying true to its environmental commitment, all used materials are reusable, recyclable or compostable, ensuring minimal waste throughout the celebration.

Guests of all ages can look forward to a variety of experiences that embody the holiday spirit. From special activities for children and cherished festive traditions to an exceptional culinary journey featuring seasonal cuisine, Padma Resort Legian ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The full line-up of festive experiences includes a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the lobby on 5 December, Jingle All The Way activities on 24, 25, 31 December 2025 & 1 January 2026, Festive Flavours of TENKAI Japanese Nikkei from 20 December to 5 January 2026, and Mediterranean Festivities at SKAI Bar & Grill – with special live acoustic and DJ performances on 24 to 25 December 2025.

In particular regard to celebrating Christmas, it starts on Christmas Eve, with the revived Italian Dolce Vita at DONBU Restaurant from 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM for IDR 820,000+ per person, or the Teppanyaki Soirée at TENKAI Japanese Nikkei Restaurant with 2 seating periods (5.30 PM – 7.30 PM, and 7.45 PM – 9.45 PM) for IDR 1,200,000+ each.

Christmas Day brings forth a bevy of dining offerings at Padma Resort Legian. Priced at IDR 830,000+ per person, Plumeria Grand Ballroom hosts the Grand Christmas Brunch at 12 PM till 3 PM with live acoustic music, choir and dance performances, plus a special visit from Santa. SKAI Bar & Grill has a Christmas Breeze Brunch, the first ever modern Mediterranean semi-buffet brunch, from noon until 4 PM for IDR 950,000+ per person. Another Teppanyaki Soirée at TENKAI sets the perfect Christmas tone, with premium meats and seafood accompanied by live violin. Finally, DONBIU Restaurant invites guests to an International Buffet Dinner with live music from 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM, priced at IDR 830,000+ per person.

To ring in the New Year, there will be A Night of Splendour on New Year’s Eve with an International Buffet Dinner at DONBIU Restaurant & Plumeria Grand Ballroom from 7 to 10 PM, enhanced by live acoustic and dance performances. Including 1 countdown drink, the price is IDR 2 million+ per person. For IDR 100,000 nett per person – including 1 cocktail glass or small Bintang bottle, Infinity Poolside will host a midnight 2026 Countdown celebration starting at 8 PM featuring delightful treats, a live DJ, a live band, dance performances and more spectacular entertainment.

“As the festive season approaches, and part of the long-standing tradition at Padma Resort Legian, this year’s festivities are inspired by the lush and blooming garden of our own turf,” said Kristanti Tannady, Hotel Manager of Padma Resort Legian. “With Festive in Bloom as our theme, we remain dedicated to uplifting local craftsmanship while promoting reusability and environmental mindfulness.”

For reservations and more information, WhatsApp +62 811 3821 9512 or email [email protected] .

Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1 Legian

(+62 361) 752 111

[email protected]

PadmaResortLegian.com