From 23 December 2025 through 3 January 2026, Karma Kandara invites guests to step into a season of wonder as it unveils the newest edition of its iconic 12 Days of Karma celebration: Festive Magic.

The clifftop resort and its celebrated Karma Beach will be transformed into a playground of elegance, indulgence, and joy. While the resort’s twelve days brim with refined dining and festivities, this year’s spotlight belongs to Venetian Dreams, an extraordinary New Year’s Eve masquerade gala at the resort’s iconic clifftop restaurant, di Mare.

Throughout December, di Mare becomes the culinary and social heart of Karma Kandara. Each evening presents a different expression of the season: from the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a nod to Italian-American heritage on Christmas Eve from 6 PM onwards, priced at IDR 695,000++ per person; the Christmas Brunch from 12 PM to 4 PM, priced at IDR 695,00++ per person; and the four-course Christmas Dinner from 6 PM onwards, priced at IDR 495,000++ per person.

On New Year’s Eve, the Venetian Dreams Masquerade Gala Dinner will feature cocktails, Venetian canapés, and a lavish Italian feast, with entertainment including live jazz, opera performances, and international DJ beats. Held from 7 PM onwards, the gala dinner is priced at IDR 1,640,000++ per person (members) and IDR 2,870,000++ per person (non-members). Whether guests join for a family gathering or an intimate dinner, di Mare offers a space where festive warmth meets elevated dining.

Down at Karma Beach, guests are invited to A Seaside New Year’s Eve at Samudra Ganesha. Usher in 2026 with an international buffet from 7 PM onwards, featuring lively DJ sets, kids’ entertainment, a magician act, bonfires, and a dazzling firework display at midnight. Priced at IDR 1,450,000++ per person (members), IDR 2,550,000++ per person (non-members), and IDR 820,000++ (children aged 9 and under).

Over the course of Festive Magic, Karma Kandara’s commitment to balance and wellbeing shines through daily yoga sessions at the Spa Lounge, Muay Thai on the rooftop of Mentari Residences, and kids’ yoga at Three Monkeys Club. Guests can begin their mornings with mindful movement, carving out grounding rituals before indulgent evenings.

Adding sparkle to the season, Karma Kandara’s mixologists present cocktails crafted for celebration. Bright, tropical creations like the Celestial Light and Shore capture Bali’s sunshine in a glass, while the Spiced Countdown and Tuscan Sour offer deeper, more complex flavours. Signatures such as Whispers of Winter and Luce di Venezia bring a touch of Italian glamour to the festive mood.

No festive season at Karma Kandara would be complete without giving back, and this year, the resort continues its Karma Cares partnership with the Bali Life Foundation. Guests are invited to donate IDR 350,000 to the Giving Tree initiative, which go toward gifts hand-delivered by Santa to underprivileged children. In doing so, the spirit of joy extends beyond the resort to those who need it most.

At Karma Kandara, the festive season is a calendar of experiences that bring people together. With Karma’s Festive Magic 2025, the resort closes the year with exceptional dining, music, wellness, and celebration, all delivered with signature elegance and a touch of festive sparkle.

For the full program of Festive Magic, visit karmagroup.com/12daysofkarma .

