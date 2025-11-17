Kurasu, the Kyoto-born coffee brand celebrated for its quiet, considered approach to brewing, has opened its newest outpost in the heart of Ubud. The arrival of Kurasu Ubud, created in collaboration with Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, brings a refined Japanese sensibility to one of Bali’s most serene landscapes.

The café sits within the former private estate of the late Hendra Hadiprana, one of Indonesia’s most influential architects and art patrons. It is a setting rooted in heritage, as Tanah Gajah was both his home and a showcase of his signature blend of Javanese elegance and Balinese artistic vibrancy. Now that legacy provides a quietly dramatic backdrop for Kurasu Ubud’s minimalist aesthetic.

Surrounded by emerald rice fields and mirror-still lotus ponds, Kurasu Ubud fuses itself naturally into Tanah Gajah, with interiors that merge Japanese restraint with distinctive Balinese character, creating an atmosphere where time seems to stretch and soften, a space to linger.

The menu centres on Kurasu’s signature hand-brewed coffees, prepared with the precision and care that has defined the brand since its beginnings as a small coffee stand in Kyoto. In Indonesia, the brand has become popular for their artisanal matcha offerings, certainly a major draw for their first outlet in Bali at Le Bajo, Pererenan. Alongside the drinks, Kurasu brings some Kyoto-inspired brunch fare and Japanese delights, including like their Duck Dry Ramen, Salmon Ochazuke and Cold Roasted Vegetables.

Kurasu’s philosophy has always been rooted in ritual, an appreciation for the quiet moments between each pour, and this new venue brings this ethos into harmony with Ubud’s natural beauty. The five-course Tea Experience Menu, pairing seasonal teas with light local and Japanese-inspired bites, is perhaps the best way to linger meaningfully at the consciously-conceived café.

Set in one of Ubud’s most distinctive boutique properties, set on six hectares of manicured landscape, Kurasu Ubud once again brings the spotlight to Tanah Gajah Resort and Hendra Hadiprana’s architectural legacy.

Kurasu Ubud is open daily from 7am to 7pm.

Tengkulak Kaja, Jl. Raya Goa Gajah, Kemenuh, Ubud

@kurasubali

tanahgajahubud.com/en/dining/panen-padi-lounge