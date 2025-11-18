Experience Transformative Wellness at Six Senses Uluwatu with Braj Raj Singh

From 3 to 30 December 2025, Six Senses Uluwatu presents a journey of renewal and holistic healing by Visiting Practitioner Braj Raj Singh, a holistic therapist and sound healer with over 15 years of experience in guiding guests toward restorative and transformative wellness.

Braj Raj Singh promotes the philosophy that healing the body begins with treating the whole. His intuitive approach combines ancient therapeutic wisdom with contemporary techniques for rejuvenation that promote physical alignment, emotional balance, and energetic flow.

Guests can choose from a range of limited-time tailored programs, including:

Posture Alignment (60 to 90 minutes): A therapeutic session combining gentle stretches and personalised alignment techniques to release muscular tension, improve posture, and support overall musculoskeletal health. Tailored for those who spend extended hours seated.

Power of Touch (60 to 90 minutes): An experience that rebalances and harmonises the body's energy flow through a blend of healing touch, sound vibrations, and mindful techniques.

Chakra Healing Massage (60 to 90 minutes): A hands-on treatment that realigns the body's seven chakras to release emotional blockages, enhance energy flow, and promote relaxing mental clarity.

Anti-Cellulite Silicone Cupping Therapy (75 minutes): A modern approach using soft silicone cups to stimulate circulation, smooth cellulite, and refine skin texture for a firmer, radiant appearance.

Anti-Ageing Cupping Facial (60 minutes): A gentle facial employing specialised cups to lift and tone the skin while enhancing circulation for a revitalised complexion with a natural, youthful glow.

Divine Sound Bath (60 minutes): An immersion in the resonant tones of Tibetan singing bowls and healing frequencies that calm the mind, dissolve tension, and restore inner harmony.

Acro Yoga (45 minutes): A dynamic series of guided postures combining balance, flexibility, and mindfulness to improve inner strength, coordination and confidence. Suitable for beginners and experienced practitioners.

As 2025 comes to a close, Six Senses Uluwatu provides the ideal setting to reflect, reset, and prepare for 2026. The resort’s humble atmosphere and holistic approach encourage guests to embrace inner stillness, release accumulated stress, and enter the new year with renewed energy and clarity.

For more information about Braj’s programs, click HERE . For reservations, call +62 811 3830 8400, email [email protected] , or visit sixsenses.com/uluwatu-bali .

Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 811 3830 8399

sixsenses.com/uluwatu-bali