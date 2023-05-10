Perched high above the seas, on the southernmost tip of Bali’s peninsula, lies one of the most breathtaking five-star resorts on the island. Nestled majestically on the famed cliffs of Uluwatu with a dramatic backdrop of the mesmerising ocean vista, Six Senses Uluwatu encapsulates the concept of a luxury oasis imbued with Balinese charm.

In this Room Raider, we invite you to discover one of the most popular choices of accommodation for guests: Six Senses Uluwatu’s signature One-Bedroom Cliff Pool Villa. With a design that draws inspiration from Balinese architecture, the spacious 198 sqm clifftop villa makes for the perfect home during your island escape.

Welcoming guests to their home at the resort is a small temple right as they walk in the entrance. The architecture is deeply rooted in tropical Balinese design, utilising indigenous materials seamlessly integrated with local artistry and craftsmanship to exude a strong sense of place. Featuring careful planning of spaces and meticulous design of the façade, the villa boasts artistic details that pay homage to the Balinese culture and heritage.

The resort incorporates environmentally sustainable design principles, with engineering systems that are implemented to minimise energy and water usage. An energy-efficient building envelope maximises natural light and ventilation, while the roof design uses a green roof to reduce heat load and air conditioning needs.

A haven to unwind and recharge, the One-Bedroom Cliff Pool Villa can host up to 3 adults or 2 adults with 1 child, where the spacious, high-ceilinged bedroom offers options of a double bed or twin beds with insect netting canopy. The cutting-edge Sleep With Six Senses standard is implemented throughout all accommodations to provide guests with a comfortable and restful stay. The villa features handmade mattresses by Naturalmat, complemented by Hanse organic pillows and duvets, high-quality Beaumont & Brown organic cotton sheets and Madison Collection towelling and bathrobes, elevating the level of cosiness for guests.

The villa features an expansive bathroom with double vanity and high-tech toilet, an ocean-facing deep soak bathtub, an indoor and outdoor shower, shaving and make-up mirror, and an in-built panel into the bed to control electric functions in the room. Walking outdoors to the large deck, you can marvel at the 21 sqm outdoor pool that grants guests enchanting, uninterrupted views of the vast Indian Ocean. Experience leisurely moments as you dip in the pool, sunbathe on the deck or relax on the daybed as you enjoy reading a book with the cool ocean breeze blowing against your cheek.

When it comes to dining, the resort welcomes you to its collection of dining venues located around the Square, including three restaurants and two bars all perched on the cliffside. The culinary offerings provide an enticing variety of modern and fusion dishes, grounded on local Balinese traditional cuisine with influences from the region. Watu Steakhouse specialises in premium steaks and Japanese dishes, while Rocka presents a rotating menu utilising the season’s ingredients. For cocktails and tipples, guests can enjoy the ocean vista from Bar at Rocka and the Cliff Bar.

Guests wanting to rejuvenate can enjoy treatments at the Spa, featuring eight treatment rooms, two single bales with outdoor relaxation areas and a shared bathtub, communal wet facilities with a jet pool and experience shower, nail bar, and a yoga and meditation pavilion, while an indoor fitness centre encourages guests to stay active during their stay.

Six Senses Uluwatu is an idyllic sanctuary for those seeking a relaxing getaway up on the hills of Uluwatu, where the green-certified resort spoils guests with panoramic views of the ocean from all facets of the resort, elevated by the cosy accommodations, outstanding crafted experiences, diverse dining options, spa and wellness facilities, and the magnificent infinity swimming pools.

Six Senses Uluwatu

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Uluwatu

+62 361 209 0300

reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com

sixsenses.com/uluwatu-bali