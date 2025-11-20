There is a concept in Bali called ‘Desa Kala Patra’, which translates to ‘place’, ‘time’ and ‘situation’. It is a philosophy that encourages tolerance to the differences around the island, be it between regions or even neighbouring villages. The idea is that a people or place are shaped by their different circumstances, histories, geographies, and as such may hold customs, histories or even beliefs that vary to those held elsewhere.

As such, we can find unique traditions and ceremonies that only exist in one part of Bali, born out of some historic event that only affected that area, or perhaps by the local community preserving a tradition others have already left behind. Here are a few examples of these ‘one-of-a-kind’ festivals, but the beauty is… there’s so many more out there!

The Kissing Festival

Desa Sesetan, Denpasar

The day after Nyepi, Bali’s Day of Silence, the residents of Sesetan will flood the main road of their village to celebrate the Saka new year with a unique ritual called Omed-omedan also known as the kissing festival.

Meaning “to pull” in Balinese, Omed-omedan has been passed down from generation-to-generation in the hamlet as an activity intended to strengthen the social cohesion among the young generation of Sesetan. The ritual was once dismissed in the 80’s, the results of which was said to cause a sickness to spread across the area – even pigs to began to fight each other, say the stories. Due to this strange occurrence, the festival was resumed, for it is believed that this annual ritual prevents disaster from descending upon the village.

Omed-omedan is when the bachelors and bachelorettes aged 17-30 of Sesetan gather on the area’s main street. Divided into two groups (men and women), they will take position and face each other; at a given signal, both sides will approach to the centre of the street, and male participants will try to kiss the female participants while the rest of the villagers in the audience pour buckets of water over them – a symbol of fertility and prosperity.

The Pandan Wars

Desa Adat Tenganan Pegringsingan, Karangasem

One of the yearly highlights at Desa Adat Tenganan Pegringsingan (Traditional Village of Tenganan Pegringsingan) is mekare-kare, the vibrant pandan wars that mark the ‘climax’ of their ritual calendar.

Located 3km north from the popular coastal town of Candidasa, Tenganan Pegringsingan is a Bali Aga village, whose way of life and customs differ greatly from the majority of Balinese Hinduism across the island. During the height of their ritual calendar, the month of Usaba Sambah, a month-long ceremony filled with prayers, sacred dances, sacrifices, ceremonial foods, ritual swings, gatherings takes place… all ending in the ‘climax’ of mekare-kare, or ‘perang pandan’ i.e. the famed Pandan Wars.

The Pandan Wars, lasting for two days, is the most popular time to visit Tenganan Pegringsingan. Normally in the months of June or July, these two days are an ultra-condensed showcase of what Tenganan is all about. The most visible rituals include: Manyunan, where all of the daha (young women) are dressed head-to-toe in their best gringsing cloth and other accoutrements, take their seats on age-old ritual swings, which are then turned by the teruna (young men). The swing is symbolic of the cyclical nature of life — these young Tengananese keeping the wheels turning another generation.

Then comes the Pandan Wars. The young teruna men take their turns to face an opponent with bunched, thorny pandan leaves in one hand and a rattan shield in the other. Then, to the tune of the sacred selonding gamelan, the fights begin.

Chaotic scenes as each warrior scrambles and wrestles in an effort to grate the skin of their opponent with the sharp thorns of the pandan. Tabuh Rah. Blood sacrifice. They honour Dewa Indra, God of War, with their bloody battle. The atmosphere is electric and the surrounding crowds cheer and jeer in unison as each exciting but short-lived combat takes place.

Still, with every strike, with every thorn that shreds the skin, with every drop of blood that quenches the ground beneath their feet, there are smiles all around. After each round the beaming fighters embrace, their deed is done.

The Usaba Samba ritual is the denouement of this particular Bali Aga community, before the curtains close on this ‘theatre’ for another year.

The Painted Boys

Desa Tegallallang, Gianyar

At first glance, it could be mistaken for a music festival or a Halloween parade — a sea of painted faces, wild costumes, and young energy flooding the streets. But this is no ordinary celebration. In Tegallalang, and in a few other villages across Gianyar, boys take part in Ngerebeg, a traditional Balinese ritual that’s as colourful as it is spiritual.

Before the spectacle begins, the boys gather for communal prayers and a shared meal, megibung-style, before transforming themselves into vibrant, otherworldly figures. Their bodies are streaked in bright paints, their faces made up to resemble demons or spirits. Each carries handmade ornaments of woven coconut leaves, symbols of their adat, Balinese customary law and tradition.

The ceremony, held once every Balinese year, normally the day after Galungan, serves to purify the village and drive away negative forces. Under the watch of the pecalang (village guards), the boys parade through the streets in a lively display that both entertains and sanctifies.

Behind the theatrical spectacle lies a deep spiritual purpose: the neutralisation of the sadripu, the six enemies within human nature, including desire, greed, anger, and confusion. The belief is that if the ritual is neglected, imbalance and misfortune will follow.

Thousands of boys and young men take part each year, creating a scene that is both sacred and joyful — a vivid reminder of how Bali’s living traditions continue to evolve while holding fast to their ancient roots.

The Fire Wars

Banjar Pange, Klungkung

On the eve of Nyepi, Bali’s Day of Silence, the streets of one Klungkung village lights up in fire and flame. Perang Api, the fire war, is a ritual unique to one area of the regency, Banjar Pange and its neighbours. In Bali, water is not the only cleansing element, fire can be too – Lukat geni, or fire cleansing, is a sacred ceremony that uses fire to purify an area. The ritual symbolises the burning away of negative forces, preparing the community for renewal and harmony as the New Year approaches.

As dusk settles, villagers gather to the thunderous rhythm of baleganjur percussion. Bundles of dried coconut husks are tied in sets of nine to represent the Dewata Nawa Sanga, the nine guardian deities of the universe. Young women light the husks with torches, and the flaming bundles are then handed to groups of young men who take up positions on opposite sides of the village road.

What follows is a fiery yet controlled “battle” as the men hurl the flaming bundles at one another, or hit each other with the flaming bundles, sparks flying into the night sky. Despite the drama, the atmosphere is one of unity and shared purpose, as elders and pecalang (village guards) oversee the event to ensure safety and respect. The ritual is not about aggression but about purification and balance, using fire to cleanse both the physical and spiritual realms of negativity.

When the flames die down, calm returns to the village. With the completion of Lukat Geni and the Perang Api, the people of village enter Nyepi with hearts and homes purified. This is not the only fire ceremony in Bali, but is certainly one of the most vibrant displays on the ritual calendar of the island!