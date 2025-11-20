Embark on a retreat in the central highlands of Bali, where one destination invites you to reconnect with nature and experience the thrills of the great outdoors through curated experiences. From guided horseback riding and farm-to-table excursions to unique countryside adventures, Kamu Nakal is a country and coffee club nestled in the misty mountains of Munduk.

Part of the eco-luxury Munduk Moding Plantation Nature Resort , Kamu Nakal presents the ultimate playground where country club elegance meets an immersive and playful coffee journey. Resting on the edge of a dramatic ridgeline overlooking valleys of jungle, farmland, and the north coast of Bali, Kamu Nakal beckons visitors to escape the ordinary and indulge in a realm of fun and relaxation. Whether it’s serenity or recreation you seek, the open spaces, unique experiences, and warm hospitality make every moment unforgettable.

With sustainability at the core of both Kamu Nakal and Munduk Moding Plantation’s philosophy, the establishment operates with minimal environmental impact, from its conservation efforts to its farm-to-table dining approach. Ingredients are sourced from local farmers with an emphasis on organic produce, while nearby villages are supported through ongoing community initiatives.

Explore their eco-lab, where you can get an inside look at their sustainability efforts. Here, recycled plastic and waste materials are transformed into usable objects ranging from home goods and décor to furniture. At the eco-lab workshop, you can observe the entire process, from sorting and cleaning plastic waste to shredding, melting, and pressing it into solid planks or boards resembling wood. The artisans then carve these plastic boards into their final creations using a CNC 3D Router Machine.

Join a guided tour of the coffee plantation, organic vegetable gardens, and sustainability projects to discover their regenerative farm, a living ecosystem where organic vegetables grow alongside coffee trees. Wander through aromatic coffee rows, witness how compost nourishes the soil, and learn about their sustainable water system. More than just a tour, it’s an insightful lesson in conscious living and earth-first farming.

At the heart of the property is the Bamboo Clubhouse Café, a cosy spot to unwind in a rustic bamboo setting. Here, guests can savour freshly brewed coffee, enjoy delicious bites and pastries, and sip on refreshing drinks, providing the perfect space to relax, connect, and soak in the tranquillity of nature. The open-air design marries rustic charm with modern comfort, offering mesmerising views of the organic gardens and rolling hills beyond.

For coffee enthusiasts, the coffee cupping and tasting workshop reveals the art of how professional baristas evaluate coffee. Learn cupping techniques, aroma profiling, and flavour scoring using beans freshly harvested on-site. This interactive session invites you to explore the rich, fruity, and floral notes of Bali’s mountain-grown coffee.

At Kamu Nakal, discover the simple pleasures of countryside living through heartwarming connections with the friendly farm residents. Found within the property’s charming pastoral landscape, the Animal Pals area welcomes guests of all ages to interact with the animals. The paddock is home to majestic horses, adorable rabbits, exotic chickens, elegant geese, farm-favourite turkeys, curious goats, and delicate pigeons.

Guests can also take a guided trek through the estate’s scenic paddocks and countryside paths. The gentle, well-trained horses ensure a safe and leisurely experience for beginners, children, and riders of all levels. Ride through lush greenery and soak in the captivating panorama of the Munduk mountainside.

For those who love nature and sweeping views, climb up the Ranggon: a towering, three-storey bamboo hut inspired by the traditional structures built by farmers in Bali and Java as resting shelters. Elevated above the ground, it offers an uninterrupted vantage point where the skies meet the open sea and rolling mountains. For more active fun, Kamu Nakal also features a tennis court and a soon-to-open padel court, while the resort’s award-winning 18-metre and 16-metre infinity pools invite guests to unwind in style.

Kamu Nakal offers two experience tiers: the Standard Entry and Premium Package. The Standard Entry includes full access to the premises, guided tours of the vegetable and coffee gardens, an engaging cupping session, and a complimentary specialty coffee. The Premium Package enhances the experience with two selectable activities, such as a horseback paddock ride, yoga session, padel tennis for two, or kite making and flying.

Whether you come for the coffee, the countryside charm, or the call of adventure, Kamu Nakal presents an experience that lingers long after you leave, where the rhythm of nature, the warmth of community, and the spirit of play come together in perfect harmony.

For more information, please contact +62 811 3701 229 or follow @kamunakalclub on Instagram.

Kamu Nakal

Desa Gobleg, Buleleng

+62 811 3701 229

@kamunakalclub

kamunakal.com