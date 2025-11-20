Delve into a wellness journey at Jumeirah Bali as the resort officially unveils its new monthly Curated Wellness Series, Amukti Jiwa, inviting wellness seekers and in-house guests to experience the inaugural edition at the resort’s Trowulan venue.

Derived from Old Javanese, Amukti Jiwa symbolises the liberation of the soul, a state of harmony, balance, and renewal. Created as an evolving series, Amukti Jiwa integrates age-old practices with contemporary wellness in the resort’s serene surroundings. Each edition will introduce a different path to harmony, guided by selected practitioners and curated to align body, mind, and spirit.

The first edition unfolded at Trowulan with a guided Hatha Yoga session by the in-house yoga guru, designed to ground and align the body through breath and posture. This was followed by a personal Chakra Reading with wellness practitioners, offering insight into energy flow and balance. As part of the session, each guest received a clay tridatu with aromatherapy tailored to their Chakra, creating a symbolic and sensory reminder of their journey. As guests awaited their readings, wholesome refreshments crafted from seasonal ingredients were served, presenting a mindful pause to nourish the body and spirit.

Reflecting the philosophy of Talise Spa, Amukti Jiwa combines self-discovery, mindfulness, and renewal. The series will be a regular, continuous part of Jumeirah Bali’s wellness calendar, where each edition will feature practitioners bringing their diverse expertise, ranging from movement and meditation to energy work and holistic therapies. Together, these experiences provide meaningful encounters that connect guests and the wider community to a deeper sense of well-being.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 201 5000 or email [email protected]

