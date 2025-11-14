Experience a Majestic Festive Season at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

As the festive season nears, The Apurva Kempinski Bali invites guests to an extraordinary celebration of flavour, music, and culture at its stunning open-air theatre. The resort’s culinary artisans have curated unforgettable dining experiences, blending festive warmth with its breathtaking surroundings.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), begin the celebration at Pala Restaurant’s Buffet Dinner from 6 PM to 10 PM, featuring an international spread, priced at IDR 1,150,000++ per person. At Koral Restaurant, Bali’s iconic aquarium dining venue, enjoy a Christmas Eve Lunch (12 PM to 3 PM) starting at IDR 1,750,000++ per person or Dinner (5.30 PM to 10.30 PM) starting at IDR 1,950,000++ per person. Izakaya by OKU serves a five-course Okukase Dinner (6 PM to 10.30 PM), starting at IDR 1,500,000++ per person, while Bai Yun offers a Be Merry Family Hot Pot (4 PM to 10.30 PM), starting from IDR 1,288,000++ per person. For a relaxed beachfront vibe, Reef Beach Club hosts a Casual Set Dinner (6 PM to 11 PM) at IDR 750,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), enjoy Pala Restaurant’s Christmas Brunchcation (12 PM to 3.30 PM) with festive entertainment and Santa’s visit, from IDR 1,350,000++ per person. Koral Restaurant presents five- and six-course menus (12 PM to 3 PM & 5.30 PM to 10.30 PM), starting from IDR 1,750,000++ per person, while Izakaya by OKU, Bai Yun, and Reef Beach Club offer special menus.

Ring in New Year’s Eve (31 Dec) with the Grandeur Gala Dinner from 7.30 PM onwards – a majestic showcase of Indonesian culture at Pendopo Lobby, priced at IDR 4,888,000++ per person. Other venues host exclusive dinners and parties, including Pala Restaurant, Koral, Izakaya by OKU, and L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo, offering free-flow drinks, gourmet menus, and panoramic firework views over the Indian Ocean.

Discover their full festive programme here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3880 7788 or email [email protected]

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan

+62 811 3880 7788

[email protected]

kempinski.com/bali