Conrad Bali’s Festive Celebration of Craft, Cuisine & Coastal Glamour

This festive season, Conrad Bali invites guests to embrace the joy of the holidays in timeless tropical elegance. From artisanal markets and indulgent dining to rejuvenating spa experiences, the beachfront resort in Tanjung Benoa sets the stage for a truly sophisticated celebration of the season.

Returning for its fourth year, the Festive Arcade transforms Conrad Bali into a curated holiday marketplace from 6 to 25 December. More than fifteen of Bali’s finest artisans present handcrafted jewellery, eco-conscious homeware, and natural skincare, alongside festive workshops where guests can create their own keepsakes. Complementing the creative spirit is the Festive Afternoon Tea at the East Lobby Lounge, served daily from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM, offering exquisite savoury bites and sweet treats.

Culinary indulgence takes centre stage with a series of Festive Dining Experiences. On 24 December, guests may choose between a lavish Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner priced at IDR 990,000++ per person at SUKU Restaurant, featuring a selection of seafood on ice, a turkey carving station, and live grills. The dinner comes complete with a special Christmas carols performance. Over at Eight Degrees South, a Set Menu overlooking the ocean awaits, priced at IDR 990,000++ per person, complete with slow-cooked lobster, Hokkaido scallops, Turkey Roll or Roasted Lamb Rack and more. On Christmas Day, the hearty buffet dinner continues at SUKU Restaurant, and Kura Kura Kids Club will host a special party for the little ones.

As the year draws to a close, New Year’s Eve brings two remarkable dining journeys: a grand Buffet Dinner at SUKU priced at IDR 1,450,000++ per person and a five-course Set Menu at Eight Degrees South priced at IDR 1,390,000++ per person, both followed by an elegant after-party with live music and Champagne at the East Lobby Lounge.

Discover their full festive programme here .

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3800 2476 or email [email protected]

Conrad Bali

Jl. Pratama No.168, Tanjung Benoa

+62 811 3800 2476

[email protected]

@conradbali | conradbali.com