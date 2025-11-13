NOW! Bali’s annual publication series, TIMELESS Bali, comes to its completion with the recent release of TIMELESS Bali Volume 5, marking the final edition in a five-year project to share stories that celebrate Bali’s history, culture and traditions.

Started in 2021, TIMELESS Bali was envisioned as a collectible publication, with each edition focused only on the ‘timeless’ aspects of Bali, sharing and preserving them in words and photographs so that every reader can discover, appreciate and learn more about different aspects of the island of the gods.

The publication series centres on the belief that ‘the more one understands Bali, the more one truly values and appreciates what they see around them’, and as such provides insightful explanations and charming stories that bring readers closer to the culture seen around them. This is with the ultimate hope that readers will foster a deeper passion to preserve the culture, or perhaps spark a curiosity to immerse themselves further into what Bali alone has to offer the world.

The anthology of stories in TIMELESS Bali Volume 5 are visually vibrant and rich in detail, exploring new areas and subjects within the same categories as previous editions: History, Perspectives, Made in Bali, Island Explorations, Temple Legends, Culture Observer, Rites & Rituals and Timeless Bali.

Highlight stories include a two-part history piece by historian Bruce Carpenter, titled ‘Is Bali Hindu?’, a fascinating breakdown of Balinese Hindu childhood rites by Dr.Jean Couteau, an interview with Ubud royalty as they create ways to preserve ancestral wisdom by Prinka Saraswati, to the history of a ‘guardian’ community in Bali’s highlands by Benito Lopulalan.

“There is now, more than ever, a palpable sense of urgency on the island to protect Bali’s identity, whether driven by fear for its loss or a pride in preserving its uniqueness in an increasingly homogenising world,” writes Edward Speirs, Editor of the TIMELESS Bali series. “Many of the stories and subjects we share in this series have been told before, and we hope they will be told again. Like samsara, the soul’s cycle of reincarnation, this knowledge should be born again to every generation, retold and regenerated in new ways, for years to come.”

From travel stories offering real depth and context, to local myths and legends, and digestible explanations on Bali’s complex culture, ‘real Bali’ is printed onto every page of every edition of the TIMELESS Bali series. A great companion to any Bali lover keen to delve further into local knowledge, and a great addition to any home or business in Bali.

For more information on the TIMELESS Bali series, please visit or contact NOW! Bali directly:

+62811380850 (WA)

[email protected]

Online Order Form: