Tucked between the gentle curve of the ocean and the majestic rise of Mount Agung, Alila Manggis rests quietly in the seaside of Manggis – a serene escape where time seems to slow with the tide. Here on Bali’s tranquil eastern shores, the resort offers a secluded haven for those who seek beauty in simplicity and calm in every breath.

Shaded by coconut palms and surrounded by manicured gardens, the resort’s 55 rooms and suites sit within elegant, thatched pavilions facing the seas. Each is designed to frame nature’s rhythm – the hush of waves, the whisper of breeze, and the first glow of sunrise. Ground-level rooms open onto private terraces, while upper-level rooms feature balconies with daybeds made for hushed mornings and starlit evenings.

Seaside Suite

Superior Room Deluxe Room

The accommodations include garden-view Superior Rooms and sea-view Deluxe Rooms, each measuring 34 sqm. Every room is thoughtfully appointed with modern comforts including a 32-inch flat-screen TV, individual climate control, indoor shower, hair dryer, all-natural bath amenities, plush robes and slippers, coffee and tea maker, minibar, and in-room safe.

Located on the ground floor, the Superior Room offers direct garden access through a private terrace complete with a coffee table. Picture serene mornings as you slide open your doors to soft sunrise hues, inviting quiet reflection amidst nature’s calm. Guests can soak in tranquil views across the coconut grove, swimming pool, and sea – all just steps from the pool.

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Rooms occupy the upper floor, with private balconies furnished with a daybed and coffee table, offering the best views of the resort grounds and beyond. For those seeking extra space, the Seaside Suite is the resort’s most luxurious accommodation, presenting 114 sqm of refined privacy. Located at the corner of the property, this suite features a large private balcony with a daybed, ideal for outdoor dining, entertaining, or simply lounging as the sky meets the sea in a dramatic horizon.

Seasalt Ocean Bar

Dining at Alila Manggis leaves a lasting impression, from vibrant Indonesian and Western flavours at Seasalt – a traditional pavilion enclosed by a lotus pond – to indulgent cocktails at Ocean Bar, where the rhythmic sounds of the waves accompany sunsets or starlit evenings.

At Seasalt, experience the signature meal Megibung, a Balinese dining ritual of sharing meals with family and friends. A variety of dishes are served on carved timber stands, seasoned with sea salt harvested from the nearby Goa Lawah salt pans. Seasalt is open daily from 7 AM to 11 PM. Ocean Bar beckons relaxed moments by the sea, where guests can eat, drink, and unwind in an al fresco setting. Open from 2 PM to 11 PM, the venue offers an extensive and creative menu of drinks and bites.

Spa Alila Surya Shala

For leisure and wellness, the resort’s pool invites lazy days under the sun, while Spa Alila – set by the ocean’s edge – offers a haven of renewal where gentle hands and the sound of waves restore harmony and calm. Open from 9 AM to 9 PM, each treatment at the spa is designed to reconnect the body and spirit, guiding guests into serene stillness.

An open-air sanctuary by the sea, Surya Shala is where light, breeze, and silence flow together for yoga, meditation, and intimate gatherings. Surrounded by gardens and ocean views, the space invites reconnection with nature, community, and self.

While in East Bali , guests are encouraged to explore the region’s many attractions. The resort’s Leisure Concierge can arrange Alila Moments, tailor-made experiences for guests eager to explore – from coastal treks, village visits, and market tours to visits of royal water palaces and sacred temples – each offers an intimate glimpse into the island’s eastern soul.

Alila Manggis is not only one of East Bali’s most beloved resorts, offering a secluded and scenic retreat by the sea, but also a gateway to Karangasem’s most treasured destinations. Whether seeking connection, creativity, or calm, guests will find thoughtful design, personalised service, and a meaningful sense of place at every turn.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 363 41011 or email [email protected]

Alila Manggis

Desa Buitan, Manggis

+62 363 41011

@alilamanggis

alilamanggis.com