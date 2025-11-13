Found at the very end of Jalan Arjuna’s winding alleyways, Juna Ubud has managed to preserve a little pocket of verdant hillside right in the centre of Ubud town. The intimate, al-fresco restaurant invites guests to savour a unique fusion of Thai and Indian flavours, whilst taking in the views of a seemingly private rice terrace and river valley.

Juna Ubud sits cosily on its private hilltop, its natural design blending into the surrounding greenery, with its all-bamboo structure and open-air, wooden terrace blurring the boundaries of indoor and outdoor. That was the vision of the three founders – Suraj Melwani (Bisma Eight, Ubud), Rishi Arora (Part Thai, Singapore) and Christian Tseng (Amala Villas, KAWI Ubud) – to carve out a space that represented the Ubud they remember of yesteryears: natural, stripped back and uncluttered. An aesthetic vision delivered by Pablo Luna Studio, a Bali-based architecture studio.

The most surprising element of the restaurant is its location, accessed from the very centre of Ubud town through the car-less street of Jalan Arjuna, from which the restaurant takes its name. It may be one of the few times the description ‘hidden gem’ is aptly and accurately used. Getting to the quiet cul-de-sac that Juna calls home is part of the experience, a five-minute stroll that transports guests from the busying Ubud main road to the welcoming quiet of the backstreets.

When it comes to food, Juna once again strays from the main stream with a new fusion of flavours, serving a highly aromatic menu of South Asian dishes, but not like you’ve tasted before. Rishi Arora channels the cuisines of his two homes to create something altogether new, merging the piquant freshness of Thai with the heartiness of Indian, and other regional inspirations thrown in the mix.

Great examples include the ‘Burrata Chaat’, where the mild and creamy burrata is elevated with Indian chutneys and papdi crackers; or the ‘Coco Crudo’, where delicately sliced hamachi soaks up the flavours of tom yum-infused coconut and fresh sprinkles of pomelo.

Stand out mains include the ‘Duck Khao Soi’, with a confit de canard introduced to an authentic creamy and crispy Thai noodle soup; or try the dark, curried flavours of the ‘Halloumi Makhni,’ a must-try vegetarian dish that even non-vegetarians will appreciate – one of many vegetarian delicacies available. Arora and his team deliver a sophisticated line-up of desserts as well, especially the ‘Roohfaza Gelaska,’ a pistachio and hazelnut crumble with torched rose-infused meringue.

Finally, the bar, featuring a select list of no-ABV cocktails, curated wines (by glass and bottle), and signature cocktails that feature an infusion of Asian ingredients, from the Nimbu Pani (tequila and chaat masala) to the ‘Cha Yen Ramos Fizz’ (gin, Thai tea, yuzu, tonic). Arrive at sundown to catch golden hour over the rice terrace, then enjoy the peace of this ‘hidden gem’ through the evening.

Open Daily from 3pm to 10pm

+6281330650130

[email protected]

@juna.ubud