Music lovers and party-seekers will have something to look forward to this weekend as Dissolve Weekend, Marriott Bonvoy’s highly-anticipated annual music festival, is set to return to the lifestyle-driven resort, W Bali – Seminyak.

Following its debut in 2022, Dissolve Weekend has proven to be a successful annual programme by Marriott Bonvoy, its exceptional music and entertainment programmes across Marriott properties in Bali enjoying widespread acclaim from festival-goers. Building on its success, Dissolve Weekend 2024 at W Bali – Seminyak will up the ante when it comes to its immersive and electrifying festival experience.

Set to be held on Saturday, 17 August 2024, W Bali – Seminyak’s Dissolve Weekend will take place at Seminyak’s iconic sunset and party hotspot, Woobar. Celebrated for bringing world-class talents to perform at its stylish and lively venue, party-goers can expect an impressive line-up of DJs to grace the stage at Woobar, including its main headline, a household name in the Indonesian music industry – Dipha Barus.

The event will kickstart with a sunset session featuring the jazzy house and soulful sounds by DJ Nanda from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. When night falls, DJ Wilson will take over the deck with his beat-pumping tunes from 8.30pm to 10.30pm. This is followed by the main highlight of the night as globally recognised Indonesian DJ, producer and musician, Dipha Barus , takes to the stage with his unique blend of house music with traditional Indonesian elements from 10.30pm to midnight. He has captivated audiences not only nationally but globally with his remixes and festival performances, cementing his status as a prominent figure in Indonesia’s electronic music scene.

Dissolve Weekend will also feature a special bar takeover by Dodoh, the head mixologist of Bangkok’s acclaimed Revolucion Cocktail , who will be concocting a variety of innovative cocktails. Fuel up with a spread of indulgent and hearty bites from the various food stations, including Nasi Goreng Kampung, Sate Sapi, Gado Gado, Balinese Babi Guling Pulled Taco and Sandwich, Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Wrap and Sweet Martabak.

Dissolve Weekend 2024 at W Bali – Seminyak is a free entry event. However, those looking for exclusivity can book sofa and table package options: VIP Yellow Sofa (4 pax) at IDR 6,500,000; Green Sofa (4 pax) at IDR 5,500,000nett; Orange Sofa (4 pax) at IDR 4,500,000nett; Cocktail Table (2 pax) at IDR 1,500,000nett; and Wooden Table (6 pax) at IDR 2,500,000nett.

To find out more about Dissolve Weekend, click here or follow their Instagram for the latest updates.

For more information or reservations on Dissolve Weekend at W Bali – Seminyak, please contact +62 817 001 5808 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com .

