Sustainability lies at the heart of Element by Westin Bali Ubud, who recently achieved their third consecutive year of Green Globe Certification, the world’s leading standard for sustainability in hospitality. Through its wellness, dining and cultural experiences, eco-conscious practices are infused into the fabric of the resort and its many guest experiences.

The resort’s continuous efforts address the needs of modern travellers, who are increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint. As such, every aspect of the guest experience at Element by Westin Bali Ubud is designed to harmonise wellness with environmental stewardship. The hotel’s architecture features energy-efficient technologies and sustainable materials, and furthermore, the resort has completely removed single-use plastics across the resort, and all of the food and beverage services operate with 95% plastic-free practices.

Eco-friendly amenities are found in all the guest rooms and facilities, with eco-luxurious spa treatments available as part of their wellness experiences. Even guests looking to explore Ubud can do so sustainably, making use of eco-friendly transportation such as the available electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and access to EVs, as well as a bike-to-borrow programme.

At the heart of the hotel’s culinary experience is Andong Teras Restaurant, which embraces a farm-to-table philosophy. Showcasing seasonal, organic, and locally sourced ingredients, the menu features vibrant dishes that cater to diverse tastes. Signature items such as Iga Babi Bakar, Bebek Betutu Menyatnyat, and Bebek Bakar/Goreng celebrate Bali’s rich culinary heritage, while supporting local farmers and reducing the carbon footprint of its operations.

Element by Westin Bali Ubud actively integrates Bali’s cultural traditions into its offerings. Through collaborations with the local community, the hotel delivers authentic experiences that highlight the island’s artistry, activities, and personalised service. From enchanting weddings to environmentally conscious corporate events, the hotel’s venues create unforgettable moments while adhering to sustainable principles.

The Green Globe Certification: A Testament to Excellence

Securing its third Green Globe Certification in the Hotel & Resort category highlights Element by Westin Bali Ubud’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. This esteemed certification, awarded under the rigorous Green Globe Standard 1.7, evaluates excellence across several key areas, including energy and water efficiency, innovative waste reduction strategies, biodiversity conservation, and cultural heritage preservation. The hotel’s active support for local businesses further demonstrates its dedication to fostering economic growth and community well-being.

As a globally recognised benchmark for eco-conscious tourism, the Green Globe Certification underscores the hotel’s leadership in embedding sustainability across all aspects of its operations. This achievement reflects its consistency in meeting and exceeding stringent standards, while also serving as an inspiring example within Bali’s competitive tourism landscape.

For Element by Westin Bali Ubud, this certification is not just an acknowledgment of past achievements but a pledge to continue innovating and growing. The hotel remains dedicated to adopting cutting-edge eco-friendly technologies, fostering meaningful partnerships with local communities, and encouraging guests to make responsible choices.

As a beacon of sustainable hospitality, Element by Westin Bali Ubud offers a transformative experience that allows travellers to reconnect with nature. At the same time, it ensures the preservation of Bali’s cultural and environmental treasures for generations to come.

Element by Westin Bali Ubud

Jl. Raya Andong No.88, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud

@elementbywestinbaliubud

elementbaliubud.com