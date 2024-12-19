Since 1974, Sarirasa Group has continued to steward Indonesia’s culinary heritage, encompassing well-established brands including Sate Khas Senayan, Tesate, Sarirasa Catering, and more. As it marks its 50th anniversary, Sarirasa Group celebrates this remarkable milestone with the soft opening of Sate House Senayan (SHS) in Canggu, Bali, from 11-13 December 2024.

The newly opened flagship outlet introduces a fresh concept with a vision beyond dining, placing Sate House Senayan as a cultural and culinary storyteller. Sate House Senayan aims to Tell a Thousand Stories highlighting Indonesia’s abundant heritage through its innovative menu and immersive experiences, establishing itself as a hub for culinary diplomacy in Bali.

A Culinary Voyage Embedded in Stories

At Sate House Senayan, food transcends sustenance, it is a narrative. The restaurant serves a carefully curated menu that connects tradition and innovation. Guests can discover signature dishes rooted in Indonesian culinary heritage that are refined with a modern flair, complemented by creative cocktail creations. By utilising local ingredients, Sate House Senayan honours the flavours of the archipelago whilst appealing to an international palate.

Here, each dish carries a story that pays tribute to Indonesia’s diverse culture and history. Combined with a commitment to using sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, the establishment promises authenticity and modern sophistication to every dining experience, ensuring it resonates with both local and foreign visitors.

A Hub for Cultural Immersion in Canggu

Nestled amidst the vibrant Canggu area, the new establishment strives to be more than just a restaurant but a meeting place for culture and community. The soft opening gave a small taste of this vision through several performances that celebrate Indonesia’s artistic heritage, including the evocative Sam Pek Eng Tay Shadow Puppter by Komunitas Seni Stana Budaya, traditional Selonding and Geguritan Sampik music by Ngurah Senglad, a contemporary traditional dance performance by Sanggar Kerta Art, and a curated display of Jembrana textiles from the Sarirasa Original collection.

A Global Vision for Gastro Diplomacy

Sarirasa Group is driven by an unwavering dedication to elevate Indonesian culture and cuisine on the global map. The opening of Sate House Senayan is the first phase of this journey, highlighting how Indonesian food can act as a bridge between cultures. Plans for a global expansion are already in motion, with two Sate House Senayan outlets set to open in the Netherlands by April and June 2024, under the banner of Sarirasa Europe. These outlets strive to introduce Indonesia’s culinary and cultural heritage to Europe, laying the grounds for Sate House Senayan to serve as a global ambassador.

A Collaborative Initiative

Designed as a space to celebrate stories and preserve heritage, the venue also welcomes partnerships and collaborations with like-minded businesses, cultural organisations, and individuals with a passion for progressing Indonesian cultural and culinary diplomacy. The first collaboration starts with their partnership with Pithecanthropus Bali, a celebrated cultural brand dedicated to promoting and preserving Indonesia’s artistic traditions.

“At Sarirasa, we believe in the power of collaboration to amplify Indonesia’s cultural voice. Through Sate House Senayan, we aim to provide a platform for cultural organizations and individuals to spread their wings and share the beauty of our heritage with the world. Together, we can ensure that Indonesia’s stories continue to inspire and resonate far beyond our borders,” said Benny Hadisurjo, Founder and CEO of Sarirasa Group.

As part of the introduction to Sate House Senayan’s unique concept to the public, guests can enjoy a soft opening promotion of 15% off from 14-23 December 2024. This provides guests with the chance to explore the rich tapestry of flavours and stories that encapsulate Sate House Senayan’s culinary experience.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 815 1416 3510 or follow their Instagram @satehousesenayan for more updates.

Sate House Senayan

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.39, Canggu

+62 815 1416 3510

@satehousesenayan

bit.ly/SateHouseSenayan