A Flavourful Five-Course Festive Affair at RAMU Kitchen

This Christmas, gather with loved ones at RAMU Kitchen, the cosy rooftop restaurant of Titik Dua Ubud. Indulge on a special five-course dinner among the swaying treetops, and savour the innovative Pan-Asian flavours of Chef Kori.

The homey dining venue sprawls across an al-fresco rooftop, designed by celebrated architect Andra Matin, complete with an open kitchen and bar. This chic and tropical loft embraces the elements, enjoying scenes of distant Ubud farmlands and the neighbouring forest.

As such, the restaurant makes for an intimate destination for festive dining, where Balinese Chef Kori showcases his signature take on Pan-Asian cuisine, as well as introducing a unique ‘Forest-to-Table’ concept, where local ingredients are foraged from the wild surroundings.

Whether looking for a special meal to celebrate Christmas, or indeed the end of the year, RAMU Kitchen’s ‘A Festive Affair’ invites diners to savour brand new flavours through a specially-curated five-course menu, available from 21 to 31 December 2024.

The dining experience begins with a crisp and flavourful Prawn Toast, before moving on to a refreshing Seaweed Thai Salad, bursting with umami goodness. For mains, diners have a choice of Fried Whole Fish, Pan Roasted Duck Breast or Spiced Grilled Chicken, served with either Kecombrang Rice or Garlic Noodle. Finally, for dessert, an option of RAMU Kitchen’s two favourite sweets are available, Kelapataart, a young coconut custard; or Sticky Rice Bakar, a sweet and smoky sticky rice specialty.

‘A Festive Affair’ is priced at IDR 350.000++ per couple, a dining experience made to be shared and enjoyed together. Available from 21 – 31 December 2024. RAMU Kitchen is open from 6pm to 11pm.

+62 8113897976

info@ramu.id

ramukitchen.com