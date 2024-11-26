Embrace the Sanur Charm with Hyatt Regency Bali’s Year-End Beachfront Festivities 

One of Sanur’s most timeless destinations, Hyatt Regency Bali, invites all for a heartfelt December with fabulous dining, entertainment and beachfront celebrations. From the long-time favourite Pizzaria to the open-air Indonesian restaurant, Omang Omang, experience a festive season filled with classic Balinese hospitality.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), head beachside for the Pizzaria Christmas Brunch, boasting a wide selection of international, local and festive delights. This breezy venue will be the ultimate tropical Christmas, featuring a live carving station, charcuterie market stalls, antipasti, wood-fired oven pizza, seafood on ice and more. Live acoustic music will set the scene, and Santa is rumoured to pay a visit. Brunch takes place from 12pm to 3pm, priced at IDR 610,000++ per adult for food and selected non-alcoholic beverages, with an alcohol package available.

Also on Christmas Eve, Omang Omang entices a full-on Christmas Buffet Dinner, where an indulgent spread of traditional season favourites will be served alongside local delicacies. This will be an international affair, with a carving station, live cooking stations, a seafood bar, a cheese and deli station and a whole dessert room to look forward to! Priced at IDR 990,000++ per adult, for food and selected non-alcoholic beverages, dinner takes place from 6.30pm to 10pm. A live band and choir will set the scene throughout the evening.

Christmas Day at Hyatt Regency Bali is already fully-booked, such is the popularity of the resort as a venue of celebration!

Moving on to 31 December, have your ‘last supper’ of 2024 at Omang Omang, the resort’s Indonesian and grill restaurant. This New Year’s Eve Dinner, from 7pm to 10pm, will be the ultimate feast offering a huge spread of international favourites and local delights. Set in the al-fresco venue, expect an atmosphere of celebration and laughter. Priced at IDR 2,100,000++ per person, inclusive of non-alcoholic drinks and access to the Countdown Party or IDR 2,700,000++ per person with alcoholic beverages and access to the Countdown Party.

The fun continues along the beachfront as Pizzaria sets the stage for the Countdown Party overlooking Sanur Beach. From 10pm to 1am, enjoy cocktails, food stalls, live DJ performances, and ring in the new year with a Bali-style celebration — with toes in the sand and a gorgeous sea breeze! Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person, including food and alcoholic beverage selections.

Celebrate the first day of the year with an indulgent brunch at Pizzaria. On 1 January 2025, enjoy an easy, breezy brunch and graze the day away, featuring a charcuterie market stall, antipasti, wood-fired oven pizza, seafood on ice, a carving station, and more at this peaceful seaside locale. Priced at IDR 610,000++ per person (food and selected non-alcoholic drinks) and IDR 1,100,000++ per person with selected alcoholic drinks.

Browse Hyatt Regency Bali’s full Festive Program Booklet Here .

Bookings and Reservations:

+62 815 1920 6862

DPSBL-F&B.reservation@hyatt.com

hyattregencybali.com