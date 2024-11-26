Splash Into Ayodya Resort Bali’s ‘Aqua Wonderland’ Festive Programme

This year-end holiday, experience the magic and allure of the festive season on the pristine coastline of Nusa Dua, where the stunning Ayodya Resort Bali presents the Aqua Wonderland festive celebration.

Nestled amidst Bali’s pristine landscapes, the resort transforms into a dreamlike and tranquil wonderland, inviting guests to celebrate the joys of Christmas and prepare to usher in New Year’s with loved ones with festive feasts and grand celebrations.

Kicking things off on 5 December 2024, Ayodya Resort Bali invites guests to witness the Christmas Tree Lighting & Christmas Carol Performance at Bale Banjar starting from 6pm onwards. On 23 December 2024, the little ones are invited to the Kids Activities, a fun-filled day featuring an exciting Cookie Decoration competition starting from 11am. Priced at IDR 150,000++ per child, the event will also feature face painting and a magic show.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), prepare to welcome the most wonderful time of the year with dinner with loved ones at the Balinese Theatre. Starting from 7pm onwards, the evening will feature pre-dinner cocktails, followed by a sumptuous barbecue buffet dinner with a Balinese dance performance for entertainment. Priced at IDR 750,000++ per person and IDR 375,000++ per child.

Over at Genji Teppanyaki & Japanese Restaurant, the Christmas Eve dinner serves a Japanese Dinner Set with 1 Carafe (60ml). Held from 6pm onwards, the dinner is priced at IDR 650,000++ per person. At the beachfront Ayodya Beach Club & Grill, guests are invited to enjoy Christmas Eve with a movie under the stars with Santa Claus and acoustic live music whilst savouring a la carte dishes featuring the Chef’s recommendation, from 6pm onwards. At Waterfall Indonesian & Balinese Restaurant, guests can savour a delectable dinner buffet with entertainment from 6pm onwards, priced at IDR 650,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), the resort invites guests to kickstart the day with a heartwarming Christmas Breakfast Celebration at Waterfall Indonesian & Balinese Restaurant from 7am onwards. Then, celebrate the special day with loved ones with a lavish Christmas Brunch at Surfer’s Corner starting from 11am onwards, priced at IDR 450,000++ per person. Meanwhile, kids can enjoy festive fun with the Christmas Celebration at Camp Ananda Kids Club from 11am onwards. Priced at IDR 250,000++ per child, kids can enjoy popcorn, candy floss and hot dogs.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), gather with your nearest and dearest at Ayodya Beach Garden from 7pm onwards and prepare to ring in the New Year with a celebratory feast and exciting entertainment, including a full band and DJ performance, a magic show, a lucky draw, a fire dance performance, and a dazzling fireworks display at midnight, priced at IDR 1,500,000++ person.

