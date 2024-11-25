Festive in Payangan Highlands: Padma Resort Ubud’s Tropical Year-End Festivities

This year-end holiday, the luxurious Padma Resort Ubud in the hills of the Payangan jungle is making this season extra special with their ‘Festive in Payangan Highlands’. Step into their wonderland where a tapestry of dining delights and festive celebrations await.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), savour the Enchanted Noel dinner at The Puhu Restaurant from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Priced at IDR 750,000+ per person, the 4-course set dinner features indulgent dishes such as King Prawn and Bali Mango Salad, Kombu Scent Consommé, and Char-Grilled Black Angus Beef Short Rib. The dinner will be serenaded by live acoustic entertainment.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), celebrate the joyful day with the Christmas Feast buffet dinner at The Puhu Restaurant. Serving a bountiful international buffet spread, guests can expect traditional holiday favourites such as Christmas Pork Ham Roast with Cinnamon Maple Glaze and Beef Wellington with Mushroom Gravy, accompanied by a live saxophone performance, the dinner is priced at IDR 650,000+ per person from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), guests are invited to the Highland Jubilee dinner at The Puhu Restaurant from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,450,000+ per person, the semi-buffet dinner will serve tantalising dishes such as Prawn Laksa served in a coconut shell, a kids’ buffet, and a hot stone grill with custom steak varieties. Entertainment for the evening includes live acoustic music and an enchanting magic show.

Meanwhile, The Pool Café & Bar presents the Twilight Celebration dinner, held from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Guests will be treated to a lavish buffet spread including Charcuterie and Cheese Fondue, Sea Salt-Baked Tasmanian Salmon with Pernod-Flamed Lemons, Dill, and Fennel, traditional Babi Guling, and Wood-Roasted US Prime Beef OP Ribs. Priced at IDR 1,650,000+ per person, the New Year’s Eve dinner will feature a live band, dance performances, a fire dance show, and DJ sets.

After dinner, make your way to the Infinity Pool from 10pm to 12.30am for the New Year countdown celebration. The countdown party will feature live band performances, DJ sets and a dazzling fireworks display when midnight strikes.

