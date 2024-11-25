Through a collaboration with the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival in October, students of Bali Island School were given the opportunity to learn from two of the festival’s renowned speakers, Rassi Narika and Drew Ambrose. Curated workshops invited them to explore the depths of journalism and storytelling, opening their perspectives on future interests.

The two speakers visited Bali Island School on 23 and 25 October 2024, each bringing with them their own area of expertise. Rassi Narika is an Indonesian writer, illustrator and Co-Founder of Seumpama, a studio, publisher, and bookstore focusing on children’s literature. Drew Ambrose comes from an international correspondent and investigative journalist background, best known for his award-winning reports, having produced 120 documentaries in 45 nations for Al Jazeera English. As such, each speaker addressed different topics to a selected age group at BIS.

On October 23, Rassi Narika conducted a workshop for Grade 3 students, starting with a story from her book ‘Robot Paling Keren’, or The Coolest Robot. The workshop focused on hands-on activities that combined storytelling with creative story-making using robotics.

“Our Grade 3 students had an enriching session with published author Rassi Narika focusing on the solar system,” shares Elizabeth Johnson, BIS Teacher Librarian. “They participated in a hands-on poetry workshop, inspiring them to envision robots exploring the cosmos. This experience encouraged new ways of thinking about science and art, helping them develop their poetry skills.”

Addressing the Grade 9 students, Drew Ambrose opened up the intriguing world of investigative journalism through his workshop on 25 October 2024. Bringing up the topic of Hands-On Journalism that focuses on global issues, Ambrose empowered the youth to explore the power of journalism in storytelling and how to create narratives that raise awareness and inspire change.

The session, catered to a more mature student group, invited the young participants to question the nature and power of information, a critical skill in this globally-connected world “They gained insights into reporting techniques, challenges, and ethics, inspiring them to deepen their projects and develop critical thinking and writing skills. These workshops expose students to professionals who illuminate their subjects and inspire new learning paths,” adds Elizabeth Johnson.

As an accredited International Baccalaureate (IB) World School offering a full IB Continuum from Primary Years to Diploma Programme, Bali Island School’s mission is to foster globally-minded learners. Workshops and events such as the collaboration with UWRF allow students to gain real-world insights that complement their learning experiences and develop a wider perspective beyond the books and classrooms.

