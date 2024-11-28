Spectacular Festive Celebrations at The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel

Celebrating its first festive season, The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection, welcomes guests to experience an unforgettable year-end celebration as it unveils its spectacular lineup of events and activities to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Boasting two captivating themes—“White Christmas Coastal Wonderland” and “Waves of Cultural Glamour,” guests are invited to immerse themselves in the joy, elegance, and magic of Bali’s festive spirit.

White Christmas Coastal Wonderland

Setting the tone for a heartwarming festive season, the “White Christmas Coastal Wonderland” invites guests to the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, 5 December 2024. Held at the Tirtasada Lobby from 5pm to 6.30pm, guests can witness the symbolic moment as they light up the holiday spirit, featuring a Christmas Choir Performance by the talented children of the Benih Harapan Orphanage.

At Arunika Restaurant and Roso Restaurant, guests can revel in a month-long special set menu (1-31 December 2024), serving up a curated selection of festive culinary delights. Priced at IDR 450,000++ per person at Arunika and IDR 350,000++ per person at Roso.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), warm up before the most wonderful time of the day with an indulgent Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Arunika Restaurant. From 7pm onwards, savour a sumptuous buffet spread featuring culinary delights and festive flavours, priced at IDR 650,000++ per person (including non-alcoholic beverages) and IDR 1,100,000++ per person (including alcoholic beverages). The dinner will feature the Christmas Eve Jazz entertainment from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), celebrate the joyful holiday with a delightful Christmas Brunch, showcasing a sumptuous spread of Asian and International cuisine prepared by the expert culinary team at Arunika Restaurant. Held from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, the brunch is priced at IDR 650,000++ per person (including non-alcoholic beverages) and IDR 1,100,000++ per person (including alcoholic beverages). The joyful melodies of Christmas Carols will enliven the Christmas spirit during the brunch.

Waves of Cultural Glamour

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), prepare to usher in 2025 with opulence and grandeur as The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection, hosts a dazzling New Year’s celebration. With its “Waves of Cultural Glamour” theme, guests will be treated to a lively spectacle featuring a captivating fusion of artistry, entertainment, and luxury.

Held from 7pm onwards, the Gala Dinner will be held at Bali Beach Convention featuring a fantastic performance by internationally renowned singer, Anggun C. Sasmi. Additionally, the evening will feature magnificent performances such as a welcoming cultural dance by Naluri Manca, aerial acrobatics, New Year’s cabaret, a Top 40 Band performance by Bali Music Entertainment, a live DJ set by DJ Ari Stefanina, and a countdown party with a stunning fireworks display.

The Gala Dinner is priced at IDR 3,750,000++ per person (including alcoholic beverages) and IDR 12,750,000++ for 4 persons (including alcoholic beverages).

The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, The Heritage Collection also offers special New Year’s stay packages, delivering the ideal setting to create treasured memories with family and friends. Whether you’re seeking the cosiness of Christmas or the glamour of New Year’s Eve, the stunning beachfront resorts are poised to present world-class dining and thoughtfully curated events to ensure memorable year-end moments.

To find out their full festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 201 2000 or email stay.themeru@meruhotels.com

The Meru Sanur and Bali Beach Hotel, Heritage Collection

Jl. Hang Tuah, Sanur Kaja

+62 361 201 2000

stay.themeru@meruhotels.com

themerusanur.com | balibeachsanur.com