Those in search of exquisite accommodation on your tropical getaway to Bali can find solace in the River Villa, a brand-new villa in the popular Pererenan neighbourhood. Quickly developing as one of the most desirable areas on the island, Pererenan is known for its cosy neighbourhood ambience, diverse culinary scene, and close proximity to the beach.

Managed by BREIG, this brand-new villa perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the neighbourhood’s idyllic setting, presenting guests with a harmonious marriage of nature and contemporary elegance. Crafted with exceptional detail and precision, the River Villa features an ample-spaced living room with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, bathing the space in natural light and granting gorgeous views of the verdant surroundings.

Each bedroom is tastefully decorated, ensuring ultimate comfort and privacy, while the kitchen is fully equipped with top-tier appliances to meet all your culinary needs. The villa is decked with smart home technology that seamlessly blends with the villa’s lavish design, providing convenience to elevate the overall living experience.

With leisurely experiences in mind, the villa boasts an infinity pool for a cooling dip during sunny days, a rooftop lounge to unwind, and a beautifully manicured tropical garden, all designed to ensure a rejuvenating and memorable stay.

Guests are invited to bask in the unparalleled luxury and comfort of this new villa, where each detail is crafted to perfection for an unforgettable holiday in Bali. From the tranquil environment to the exquisite amenities, the River Villa is an idyllic choice for your next getaway to Bali.

The River Villa

Jl. Babadan, Gg. Ocean 2 No.200, Pererenan

breigproperty.com