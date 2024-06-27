The vibrant Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort has exciting news in store as they tease the upcoming opening of their newest culinary venture: introducing Steaksmith! Designed for the carnivorous diners out there, prepare to ‘meat’ (pun intended) the latest steakhouse in the opulent Nusa Dua area.

Charmingly nestled amidst the resort’s lush gardens and the iconic Jungle Pool, Steaksmith is poised to become an exquisite addition to Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort’s already impressive collection of culinary havens, which includes an international dining venue, a contemporary Chinese restaurant, a seafood atelier, vibrant lobby and pool bars, and the soon-to-open steakhouse.

Steaksmith is where culinary magic and unforgettable dining experiences converge, set to tantalise the most discerning diners with its range of premium cuts, each carefully selected and finely aged to perfection. The expert chefs and grill masters ensure precise preparations utilising only the finest ingredients to produce culinary masterpieces. Imagine biting into the tender, juicy meats that are perfectly seasoned and marinated, where each bite is an explosion of flavours on your taste buds.

Without revealing too much just yet, Steaksmith is beyond a restaurant, it is a culinary journey that draws upon the rich and rugged charm of cowboy culture. Set to open exclusively for dinner, keep an eye out for Steaksmith’s opening date and the latest updates to be the first to experience cowboy culture’s rich and rugged appeal so saddle up and get ready to sizzle your way into Steaksmith.

For more information or updates, follow their official Instagram page.

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5, Jl. Nusa Dua

+62 361-209-2888

@steaksmithbali

renaissancenusadua.com