Partnering with the internationally acclaimed East Indies Gin, Grand Hyatt Bali launches its very own Matahari Gin, marking a meaningful watershed for both brands. The luxury and hospitality expertise of Grand Hyatt Bali are mingled with the artisanal craftsmanship and local botanicals of East Indies Gin, as part of the Hyatt food philosophy, “Food. Thoughtfully Sourced. Carefully Served.”

Not just for its beautiful beachfront property and first-rate service quality, but also for its devotion to offering singularly exceptional, cultural and sustainable experiences for its guests, the hotel is situated in the central kernel of Bali. To highlight the island’s splendor, Grand Hyatt Bali‘s newest move is in the special gin’s connection of guests to the hallmark Bali serenity and tempo upon each delicious sip, while being environmentally conscious.

The iconic Bali sunsets, reflecting the island’s exotic tropical auras and vivid natural spirits, were what inspired Matahari Gin the most. The best Indonesian oranges, like Kintamani, Lumajang, and Calamansi, give the gin a unique citrus-centric taste, which is leveled with botanicals such as lemongrass, coriander seeds, star anise, and cinnamon. As such, it truly encapsulates the Balinese experience in a single drink.

Mitch Hayhow, Spice Islands master distiller, explained, “Our goal was to create a gin that is not only a reflection of Indonesia but also elevates the traditional gin experience. The combination of local ingredients and innovative distillation techniques has resulted in a gin that is both bold and refreshing.” He gave an introduction for Matahari Gin on 9 October, where Grand Hyatt Bali hosted a special launch event with curated cocktails and live entertainment.

As stated by Gottfried Bogensperger, Grand Hyatt Bali General Manager, “Matahari Gin embodies the spirit of Bali, providing our guests with a unique and unforgettable sensory experience. This collaboration highlights our commitment to supporting local businesses and delivering exceptional quality to our guests. We look forward to sharing this special gin with spirit enthusiasts around the world.”

Available exclusively at Grand Hyatt Bali, Matahari Gin is set to become a treasured part of the guest experience, creating everlasting memories and offering a taste of Bali that guests can carry with them wherever they go.

For more information about Matahari Gin, email bali.grand@hyatt.com , or visit grandhyattbali.com and follow them on Facebook .

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC

Tel: +62 361 771234 | Fax: +62 361 77 2038

IG: @grandhyattbali