After almost two years, the hill tram connecting Karma Kandara on the clifftops down to Karma Beach Bali is once again operational. Officially restarted on Saturday, 18 January 2025, the new, state-of-the-art inclinator not only welcomes improved safety, but also features an exclusive design by the resort’s Resident Artist, Reif Myers.

The upgraded hill tram is the first fully-licensed hill tram in Bali, meeting the newly-set standards by the government to ensure utmost safety precautions. But Karma Kandara have used the opportunity to install a larger and faster service, allowing improved access to the resort’s beach club, Karma Beach Bali, and the beautiful Uluwatu coastline below. Yes, the long walk down the cliffside is no longer necessary as guests can glide smoothly down to the beach whilst enjoying the panoramic views of the Uluwatu coastline.

The new hill tram has also been graced with the vibrant creative works of in-house resident artist, Reif Myers, with his signature colourful mural-meet-collage style art. Reif, who was born on Maui, Hawaii, but grew up in Perth, Western Australia, has exhibited in galleries across Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe, and his works reflect his coastal and surfing spirit that matches perfectly with the Karma Beach atmosphere.

“This project is a true testament to Karma Kandara’s spirit of creativity and collaboration,” said Shaun Dünhofen, Regional General Manager of Karma Kandara. “The hill tram’s artistic design reflects the vibrant energy of our resort and Karma Beach, offering guests transport with epic views and an artistic experience that sets the tone for their beach adventure.”

Service and experience is of course a top priority for the resort and beach club, and the reintroduction of the hill tram promises a more luxury experience for guests, whether they are there for a day at the beach club or in-house guests of Karma Kandara. “Upon arrival, guests can discover our Pan-Asian-inspired Warung Pantai, unwind at our iconic beach club with its Mediterranean-inspired Le Club, Tiki, and Phoenix bars offering hand-crafted cocktails,” adds Shaun Dünhofen. “Guests can also enjoy daily resident international DJs, water sports, and spa and wellness activities on our pristine beachfront.”

Head over to Karma Kandara and enjoy a seamless and artistic journey down to the entertainment-filled experience awaiting down by the beach.

Karma Kandara

Jl. Villa Kandara, Ungasan

+62 811 3820 3360

res@karmaresorts.com

@karma.kandara.bali