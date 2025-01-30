Escape to the central highlands of the island for an up-close and personal experience with friendly farm animals, from alpacas to Shetland ponies. Bali Farm House invites you for a fun family day out in the cool and open countryside, far from the busyness of South Bali.

Opened in February 2024, Bali Farm House is a family-friendly destination offering a charming farm experience for visitors of all ages. Set amidst the picturesque village of Pancasari, renowned for its captivating natural scenery, dense jungle backdrop, and fresh mountain air, Bali Farm House allows visitors to reconnect with nature through interactive and educational experiences with its farm residents.

Just an hour and a half drive from South Bali, Bali Farm House is nestled amidst 4.7 hectares of lush land in the misty, mountainous landscape of Bedugul. Upon arrival, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported from the tropics to the majestic highlands. With its modern, Tuscany-inspired country-chic architecture, from the stable to the restaurant and café, Bali Farm House is the perfect outdoor excursion for families.

It’s best to arrive early to make the most of your visit as the farm gets busier later in the day. Keep in mind that Bedugul’s weather can be unpredictable, so be sure to come prepared with umbrellas, raincoats, and boots in case of rain, though these items are also available for purchase at the gift shop.

Explore the beautiful terrain and expansive fields, where visitors can experience close encounters with the animals that roam freely in their range, grazing on the uniform green grass. From visiting the beautiful horses in the rustic stable to strolling around the fields and meeting the playful donkeys, fluffy alpacas, and adorable Shetland ponies, there are plenty of unique activities to enjoy. Beyond the main fields, you’ll also come across other animals, including emus, ostriches, Czech goats, free-roaming peacocks, and silkie chickens, while the nursery is home to guinea pigs and rabbits.

Visitors can also get up close and personal with the farm residents by participating in feeding sessions, available at an additional cost. These sessions offer the opportunity to bond with the animals while the keepers guide you on the proper way to interact with them. Meanwhile, children aged 3 and above can also enjoy pony rides around the fields, subject to height and weight restrictions.

For a truly unique experience, sign up for Bali Farm House’s latest offering: Brunch with Alpaca. This farm-to-table experience allows visitors to enjoy a delightful brunch surrounded by alpacas against the serene backdrop of Bedugul’s hills. The experience includes a chic brunch, alpaca feeding, and the opportunity to interact with these gentle creatures.

Available from 10am to 2.30pm, the programme is priced at IDR 675,000 per adult and IDR 485,000 per child. The price includes entrance admission, the 1.5-hour brunch with alpacas, alpaca feeding and encounters, access to the outdoor playground, and insurance.

The farm also has two dining venues: for lighter meals, visitors can head to The Farm Pantry, a charming café serving coffee, pastries, and gelato, and for lunch, The Barn restaurant offers a cosy dining spot that can accommodate up to 150 guests, both indoors and outdoors, with a menu featuring international cuisine. Outside the restaurant, children can enjoy playtime at the expansive eco-friendly playground featuring spider climbs, embankment slides, a wooden bridge, a Hercules rope tunnel, a Tibetan Bridge, Tube Slides, and a towering 6-metre Wood Tower.

A visit to this spectacular farm haven promises wonderful and heartwarming moments with families as you enjoy quality time together and immerse yourself in various exciting experiences and activities.

Admission to Bali Farm House is priced at IDR 125,000 per adult and IDR 100,000 per child aged 2-12 (including an IDR 25,000 F&B credit). A family package for 2 adults and 2 children is available for IDR 405,000 (including an IDR 100,000 F&B credit).

Bali Farm House is open daily from 9am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Bali Farm House

Jl. Pancasari, Desa/Kel. Pancasari, Kec. Sukasada, Buleleng

+62 368 2021200

@balifarmhouseofficial

balifarmhouse.com