Within the lavish grounds of The St. Regis Bali Resort is a restaurant dedicated to the flavours of Bali. Dulang offers a rare feast of local flavours and a bespoke dining experience emulating the meals of ancient royals.

Local food , as in any destination in the world, is an integral part of culture. Not only does it reflect the culinary traditions of a place, it is a window into the bounty of the surrounding environment —what is grown, what is caught and what is farmed. This is certainly true in Bali, perhaps even more so, as food is not only sustenance but also an integral aspect of ritual. Food is thus a medium of discovery and learning, to quite literally taste and savour tradition and custom.

This idea is certainly given due respect at The St. Regis Bali Resort, Nusa Dua, where a restaurant dedicated to Balinese cuisine finds its own home among the grounds of this five-star resort. Dulang, named after the standing platform upon which Balinese offerings are carried, is perhaps an anomaly in the restaurant industry, presenting guests with only a single option on its menu, entirely dedicated to the authentic flavours of Bali.

An exotic scene is set upon arrival, with twin flames lighting up the entrance, inviting guests to walk along a pebbled pathway into the depths of the resort’s verdant gardens. The gentle sounds of the rindik bamboo xylophone and suling flute play from a solitary bale, marking the beginning of this Balinese-inspired evening. Dinner at Dulang has been designed as an experience, expanding beyond just the food itself.

The restaurant is housed within a purpose-built bale building, an al-fresco space enclosed by tropical landscapes, and elegant drapings that fall from the classic thatch roof at each doorway. Even with these natural surroundings, it is an elegant and intimate venue, elevated by its white tablecloth setting. However, before entering, guests are given a welcoming ceremony, complete with frangipani-infused handwashing, and presented with a beautifully crafted hand fan.

Now, we come to the food. The menu for the evening is a journey, allowing diners to savour different aspects of Balinese cuisine from different regions, travelling across the island through distinct flavours. The welcome drink is the perfect example: a serving of Loloh Cemem, a local health tonic originating from Penglipuran Village in Bangli, a sip of sweet, salty and sour, fashioned from the cemcem leaf (Spondias pinnata) said to aid in lowering blood pressure and digestion. So the journey begins.

As you wait for your courses to arrive, a local spin on the gueridon service is wheeled to the table, showcasing a selection of local sambals (chilli relish). Three Balinese sambals are presented along with a variety of kerupuk crackers with which to enjoy.

Next is the soup course, taking diners to Bali’s east coast to the regency of Karangasem. Soto Sampi Karangasem, a clear, slow-simmered beef soup with vegetables, delicate and flavourful.

Between courses, diners are treated to charming Balinese dance performances. The restaurant momentarily turning into a stage for young performers, fully dressed in their vibrant prada cloths, moving to the rhythms of the rindik.

Finally, the piece de resistance, Dulang’s signature main course, a medley of distinct Balinese dishes is brought to the table, served up on a revoling dulang. The evening’s offerings of seven specialties. At the centre, a minced chicken sate lilit and sweet beef sate plecing smoke upon a grill, around which personal portions are placed: Grilled Bamboo Lobster with sambal matah relish, Timbungan Bebek, organic minced duck baked in bamboo; Gurita Sambal Gami, grilled octopus with tomato sambal; plus Opokan Languan, bonito fish fillet baked in banana leaf with Balinese spices. For greens, traditional lawar minced vegetables in basa gede spice mix and plecing kangkung water spinach. These are enjoyed with servings of steaming white rice.

In fact, it is rare to have such a variety of Balinese flavours in one sitting. Traditional local eateries specialise in one or two dishes, often reflecting their location — i.e. coastal, mountain or urban locales. These Dulang dishes are therefore a delightful discovery of distinct regional flavours, showcasing Balinese cuisine beyond the more mainstream Babi guling (spit-roasted pig) and Ayam Betutu (spice-marinated chicken).

Finally, a sweet finish. A trio of Balinese desserts is served: Limpang-limpung fried banana dumplings; Dadar Gulung, pandan crepes with palm sugar centre; and Bubur Ketan Hitam, the classic black rice porridge. Little portions to savour and cleanse the palate, enjoyed with a closing cup of the rare Kopi Luwak.

Whilst only one format for the dining experience is available, Dulang’s menu can be adjusted for guests with dietary restrictions and/or allergies. A separate Kids Menu is also available.

Dulang is open only for dinner, available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

+62 361 3006782 | stregisbali.com | @stregisbali