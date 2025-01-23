Discover What Happens ‘Behind Closed Doors’ with Bali Zoo’s New Evening Programme

Ever wonder what goes on in Bali Zoo after hours? Well, you can now find out yourself as Bali Zoo has recently launched its latest evening programme – Behind Closed Doors – offering visitors the rare opportunity to explore the beloved family-friendly destination exclusively.

Since it opened in 2002, Bali Zoo, the island’s first zoological park, has become a favourite destination in Bali amongst domestic and foreign visitors alike. Set in an expansive 12+ hectare lush tropical environment, it is home to more than 600 exotic animals of over 65 different species and with the introduction of the new Behind Closed Doors experience, visitors have another reason to make a trip to the zoological park.

Launched in December 2024, this latest ongoing programme is available daily from 3pm to 6pm, offering visitors an immersive experience that provides a fresh perspective on Bali Zoo’s animal habitats. The Behind Closed Doors experience is perfect for families, couples, and wildlife enthusiasts seeking a deeper connection with the animal residents and nature. The programme allows visitors to immerse in unique encounters, behind-the-scenes access, and guided tours as the zoo transitions to a tranquil evening ambience.

The programme’s highlights include animal encounters where visitors can get an up-close interaction for a memorable wildlife experience with some of Bali Zoo’s iconic animals such as the orangutan and elephant, get exclusive access to discover the behind-the-scenes and see how the animals unwind in their natural habitats as the day comes to a close, enjoy light refreshments including cool beverages and beer amidst the serene zoo surroundings, and go on a guided tour to explore the park’s lush expanse with fascinating insights into animal behaviours, nocturnal habitats, and the zoo’s conservations efforts.

Bali Zoo is open daily from 9am to 5pm.

Tickets to the Behind Closed Doors experience are priced at IDR 850,000 per adult and IDR 625,000 per child. Advanced booking is recommended due to limited spaces per day.

For more information or to book Behind Closed Doors tickets, please visit bali-zoo.com .

Bali Zoo

Jl. Raya Singapadu, Singapadu, Kec. Sukawati, Kabupaten Gianyar

+62 361 294 357 | +62 878 8020 0200

info@bali-zoo.com

bali-zoo.com