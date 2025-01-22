Usher in Chinese New Year at Amber Lombok Beach Resort

This year, the much anticipated Chinese New Year falls on Wednesday, 29 January 2025. Also known as Lunar New Year, the special occasion is a time of profound cultural significance and vibrant traditions, celebrated with high enthusiasm throughout the Asia Pacific region. At Amber Lombok Beach Resort, guests can immerse in distinctive events including indulgent reunion dinners and family gatherings imbued with the Lunar New Year spirit.

Embark on a sweet escape to Lombok during the Lunar New Year holiday and witness the resort come to life as it is adorned with vibrant red décor, festive lights, and captivating displays, creating a celebratory and joyous ambience. Presenting a mix of convenience and tropical charm, Amber makes for an idyllic destination for cosy accommodations, exquisite beachfront views, sumptuous traditional menus, and lively entertainment.

The resort’s Bayside Restaurant and Bar has prepared auspicious dishes to attract good fortune for the year, reflecting Chinese culture and values through Chinese cuisine. On Tuesday, 28 January 2025, Bayside Bar invites guests to enjoy the Sunset Cocktail Happy Hour promotion from 5pm to 7pm. For IDR 200,000++, guests can enjoy 2 cocktails and dim sum.

On the same day, savour a variety of traditional Asian sweet treats at Bayside Restaurant available from 7pm to 10pm including a selection of Klepon (brown sugar and grated coconut), Serabi (a sweet gluten-free rice cake), and Dadar Gulung (a Lombok-style crepe flavoured with pandan), each priced at IDR 65,000++. The resort also offers a lucky draw by picking an Angpao and getting the chance to win dining and spa vouchers.

On Wednesday, 29 January 2025, ring in the Chinese New Year with a spectacular celebration, featuring sumptuous feasts and lively entertainment. Priced at IDR 250,000++ per person, gather with loved ones and enjoy a buffet dinner featuring traditional and modern Chinese specialties. The culinary offerings include featured housemade specials such as mini bao buns, herbal chicken soup with ginseng, longevity noodles, dim sum, and soft sesame glutinous rice balls (Tangyuan) with sweet, grated coconut filling.

The prosperous day will also feature exciting entertainment including a lion dance performance (barongsai) to bring in luck and good fortune, and live acoustic entertainment for a wonderful evening.

Whether you’re seeking a blissful beachfront retreat or a stylish holiday break, celebrate an island-style Year of the Snake immersed in comfort and reconnect with loved ones at Amber Lombok Beach Resort. Find out more here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 843 3875 3290 or email reservation@amber-lombok.com

Amber Lombok Beach Resort

Torok Beach, Montong Ajan, South Lombok

+62 843 3875 3290

reservation@amber-lombok.com

@amberlombok

amber-lombok.com