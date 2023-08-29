Here in Bali, there are some great destinations to keep kids entertained for the entire day. The island is home to many family-friendly parks, which make for a memorable excursion for both kids and adults. From waterparks to bird parks, and elephant sanctuaries to safaris, there’s plenty of choice for a fun family day out.

Here are some of the best recreational parks in Bali for kids and families:

Waterbom Bali

First on the list is the iconic Waterbom Bali, which has long been a staple family-friendly destination in Bali since it opened in 1993. Located amidst the bustling Kuta neighbourhood, Waterbom Bali’s popularity has resulted in global recognition, including being named #1 Amusement Park & Waterpark in Asia and #5 in the world in the recent TripAdvisor ‘Traveller’s Choice Awards 2023’.

Spanning 5 hectares of land since launching their Oasis Gardens this July, a visit to this water wonderland promises ultimate enjoyment for children and adults. Offering a wide variety of rides that cater to every age category, ranging from a kid’s area, and the never-ending lazy river to thrilling and world-class slides that are built and maintained under strict international safety standards.

Waterbom has added 4 new slides to their previous total of 22, ranging from moderate to extreme, tubes to open tubes, body mats to kiddy slides, and many more. If you’re a bit of the daredevil, the waterpark has three slides on the extreme side that utilise the capsuled waterslide trend, where you enter the capsule and await as the trap door below you opens, plunging you into a vertical free-fall down and around the slide. These three slides are ‘Smash Down 2.0’, ‘The Climax’ and ‘The Double Twist’. For less extreme slides, there are more moderate options such as ‘The Constrictor’, ‘Python’, and ‘The Superbowl’. Also, the park’s Flow Rider offers a surfing experience off the beach. With swim-up bars and great dining options spread across the venue, as well as massage treatments and private balés, it’s easy to spend a whole day at this tropical water park.

Open daily from 9am to 6pm.

+62 361 755 676 | info@waterbom-bali.com | waterbom-bali.com

Bali Safari

Located in the Gianyar Regency, this park is a unique destination for families — Bali Safari, a leading animal conservation park in Indonesia under the Taman Safari Indonesia group.

At Bali Safari, visitors will not only get a close-up look at the variety of animals but also a very insightful learning experience. You’ll need a full day to explore the entirety of the park so it’s highly suggested you arrive early in the morning. To kick off your adventure in the park, enjoy the delectable buffet breakfast at Tsavo Lion Restaurant, where you can eat ‘breakfast with the lions’ from the comfort of your seat with a view of the lion enclosure.

Around the vast park area, you’ll find many opportunities to feed certain animals including the adorable meerkats, and gentle giraffes, and come face-to-face with a real predator, the resident white tigers as an experience.

Bali Safari is home to over 100 exotic animals from Indonesia, India, and Africa that roam around specific habitats, from lions, tigers, elephants, ostriches, deer, zebra, hippos, and rhinos. As you visit animals from around the globe in each enclosure, keep your ears open to the insightful facts that the guide will be sharing with you about each species.

The park also offers educational and cultural programmes including a variety of animal shows as well as the Bali Agung Show, which showcases a timeless journey of Bali’s cultural history. Another popular feature is the 4×4 Jeep Safari experience and Night Safari programme, where you can experience the safari adventure in the dark of the night.

Open daily from 9am to 5.30pm (Day Safari) and 6pm to 9pm (Night Safari).

+62 361 950 000 | info@balisafarimarinepark.com | balisafarimarinepark.com

Mason Elephant Park

Take your kids on an immersive and interactive experience at Mason Elephant Park, home to Indonesia’s very own gentle giants, the Sumatran elephants. Established in 1997, Mason Elephant Park nestles on a 4-hectare land in Taro Village, north of Ubud. This multi-award-winning conservation park is the island’s single dedicated elephant rescue centre, home to the critically endangered Sumatran elephants, 6 of which were born in the elephant sanctuary.

The park not only provides a safe and comfortable home for these friendly animals but also presents visitors with the rare chance to learn and interact with them. The expansive park was carefully built to recreate the original habitats of the elephants’ native home and habitat.

The elephant tour is something both kids and adults will love as you’ll get the chance to get up close and personal with the elephants. During the tour, visitors will be able to observe, hand-feed, touch and take photos with the beautiful elephants, whilst learning more about these majestic creatures. The tour includes all park facilities and attractions, an elephant education show, a full buffet lunch, and more.

Other exciting attractions and tours that visitors can enjoy include Bathe & Breakfast with Elephants, Jumbo Wash, and Safari Under the Stars. At Mason Elephant Park, they ensure that their elephants are fed, bathed and loved; free from discomfort, free from pain, injury or disease, free to express and free from distress. New additions and facilities to the park include an Elephant Freeroam Area, the Treetop Experience, and the Mason Theatre.

Open daily from 10am to 5pm.

+62 361 721 480 | info@masonadventures.com | masonadventures.com

Bali Bird Park

If your kids have an interest in exotic birds, then a visit to Bali Bird Park is a must! Located in Singapadu Village, Gianyar Regency, the park has been a key player in Bali’s eco-tourism since its establishment in 1985. Popular among locals and tourists, the two-hectare park is a haven for the preservation, conservation and breeding of exotic birds from the Indonesian archipelago as well as Africa and South America.

Housing over 1300 birds of more than 250 species (40+ of which are protected Indonesian birds), the bird sanctuary is professionally managed by a team of experts from across the globe, playing a vital role in the protection and conservation of Indonesia’s endangered birds. They have bred various species successfully, including the Bali Starlings, which they breed to support local release programmes.

The park is a great destination for families to introduce children to the different species of birds from every corner of the earth they can encounter including peacocks, Tanzanian flamingos, pelicans, and colourful Macaws, as well as an exquisite collection of birds-of-paradise at the three-storey Papua Aviary.

To keep visitors entertained and educated about the variety of exotic birds in the enclosure, the park offers daily activities and shows including Papua Rainforest Feeding, Lory Feeding, Pelican Feeding, Bali Rainforest Free Flight Bird Show, Basic Instincts Birds of Prey Show, Meet the Bird Star, Bird Nursery, Guyu Guyu Corner, Komodo Experience, and Avian 4D Theatre.

Open daily from 9am to 5.30pm.

+62 361 299 352 | info@balibirdpark.com | balibirdpark.com

Kemenuh Butterfly Park

Have you ever seen a garden full of butterflies flying from flower to flower, sucking the nectar or simply hovering beyond the plants? Located in Kemenuh, Gianyar Regency, Kemenuh Butterfly Park is a great attraction to take your kids on a fun, educational and visually striking day out.

Tucked amidst lush rice fields, Kemenuh Butterfly Park focuses on the conservation and education of butterflies. The park features a cool and shaded Tropical Garden with various blooming orchid plants and a mini zoo with various aviaries and animals. The Butterfly House is a conservation facility that houses over 500 butterflies of different species. You and your children will be amazed and entranced by the colourful and diverse butterflies roaming freely throughout the facility. You’ll also encounter various species of insects, including grasshoppers and beetles.

Another feature of the park is the Cocoon Room, where you can discover the different types of butterfly cocoons as well as the largest moth in the world, the attacus atlas, locally known as kupu-kupu barong.

This family-friendly park is a great destination in Bali for kids to learn the role of butterflies in the world as they watch the charming insects collect the flower’s nectar and at the same time help the plants reproduce. The park also has a mini waterpark, a restaurant, a souvenir shop, and private pool villas.

Open daily from 9am to 5.30pm.

+62 878 5549 3397 | kemenuhbutterflypark@gmail.com | @kemenuhbutterflypark

Bali Zoo

Take your kids to a wondrous destination where they can immerse themselves in an educational experience and learn the behaviour of rare and exotic animals at Bali Zoo. Opened in 2002, Bali Zoo was established out of its founder’s love of animals and desire for the conservation of animals.

Set in a vast 12+ hectare lush tropical environment, the zoological park is home to over 600 exotic animals of over 65 species, including birds, elephants, hyenas, crocodiles, chickens, komodo dragons, turtles, porcupines, lemurs, bears, meerkats, tigers, lions, zebras, and so much more. The park features various areas including the zoo area, an aviary, a savannah area, Kampung Sumatra, an elephant track, Gibbon Island, and others.

Visitors can participate in fascinating programmes such as animal shows and activities including animal encounters, feeding and presentations, where you’ll enjoy an educational and unforgettable experience with the animals and learn how to handle and feed their animal ambassadors.

Additionally, the park also invites visitors to take a walk on the wild side and get up close and personal with the exotic animals with a range of fun and unique experiences during the signature programmes including Breakfast with Orangutans, Elephant Mud Fun, and Zoo Explorer. Bali Zoo is certainly a great destination in Bali for kids.

Open daily from 9am to 5pm.

+62 361 294 357 | info@bali-zoo.com | bali-zoo.com

Aqualand at Bali Wake Park

If you’re looking for a more active day out with the kids, then you’ll have to take your kids to Aqualand at Bali Wake Park for a splashing good time. Bali Wake Park is the island’s first wakeboard park and one of the most iconic 5-star Water sports and Recreational Resort Developments, featuring cutting-edge full-sized cable systems constructed around the 5-hectare lake.

Aqualand is an exciting addition to the iconic wakeboard park, which is a place where both kids and adults can enjoy a wildly fun time. Jumping on the aqua park trend that’s taken the aquatic world by storm, Aqualand features a floating playground with inflatables that reach over 8 metres high. These inflatables present a variety of fun obstacles that you can jump over, slide down and run through. Think of it as involuntary exercise! Jump around on the floating trampoline or compete with your family and friends on the monkey bars and other obstacles, all above the water!

The park also offers dining venues including Cables Café, serving Indonesian and international delicacies with a view overlooking the waterpark, as well as the Pool Bar, featuring an infinity pool and mini bar, where parents can indulge in refreshing cocktails as the kids dip in the pool.

Open daily from 10am to 6pm.

+62 361 846 8866 | contact@baliwakepark.com | baliwakepark.com