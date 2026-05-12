For families seeking things to do in Bali with children, Mookiland Park offers one of the island’s largest dedicated play spaces. Spanning 5,000 square metres of greenery, complemented by a 500-square-metre semi-covered area and an on-site restaurant, the park is designed to provide a comfortable, all-day experience for children and parents.

Catering primarily to children aged 2 to 12, Mookiland is particularly well-suited for families with siblings of different ages. The park features some of Bali’s largest inflatable structures, alongside obstacle courses, a suspended trampoline net, twin zip-lines, giant construction blocks, and expansive open zones. Refreshingly, a dedicated water play area allows children to switch between active play and cooling down throughout the day.

What sets Mookiland apart is its ability to extend beyond a short visit. With a variety of dry and water-based attractions, families can settle in for hours by relaxing on the grass under shaded trees, enjoying a casual picnic-style break, or unwinding in the covered dining area while children continue to play nearby. The venue is also popular for birthday celebrations and family gatherings.

Designed with comfort in mind, the park’s open layout encourages natural airflow, supported by well-placed fans to maintain a pleasant environment. The semi-covered zone provides shelter during warmer hours or sudden rain, ensuring the experience remains enjoyable regardless of the weather.

Open daily from 9 AM to 9.30 PM, Mookiland Park presents a balanced family outing in Bali that combines active play, relaxation, and convenience in an outdoor setting.

For more information, please contact +62 851 9067 8707 or visit balimookilandpark.com

Mookiland Park

Jl. Raya Kedampang, Kerobokan Kelod ( Google Maps )

+62 851 9067 8707

@mookiland

balimookilandpark.com