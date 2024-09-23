This October, embark on an exquisite culinary and beverage journey in Bali as The St. Regis Bali Resort takes part in the esteemed Luxury Group Dining Series by the Luxury Group of Marriott International from 4-6 October 2024.

A multi-city regional dining series, the Luxury Group Dining Series takes place from September to November 2024, showcasing six hand-selected hotels from across Asia Pacific, including The St. Regis Bali; The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo; The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne; The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok; The St. Regis Mumbai; and JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach. These properties offer exclusive, specially curated epicurean experiences, crafted by notable chefs from the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

In conjunction with Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the series presents discerning travellers with the opportunity to delve into a remarkable culinary odyssey. Members can bid for these exclusive experiences using their loyalty points, unlocking unique opportunities to indulge in world-class cuisine.

At The St. Regis Bali Resort, they have prepared outstanding experiences including a Michelin-starred dinner at its celebrated Kayuputi and a refined beachside barbecue that combines traditional Balinese flavours with a contemporary twist. The exclusive three-day event offers carefully curated dining experiences, celebrating the art of fine dining whilst honouring Bali’s rich culinary heritage.

Spectacular Michelin-Starred Culinary Experience

At Kayuputi, guests are invited to set off on a culinary expedition with a two-night takeover spearheaded by Arne Riehn, the prolific chef behind the Michelin-starred IGNIV at The St. Regis Bangkok. Opened in 2020, IGNIV Bangkok has delivered authentic dining experiences, warm hospitality and unforgettable moments. As the first IGNIV restaurant outside Switzerland, it secured its first Michelin Star in the 2022 Michelin Guide Thailand, joining its acclaimed sister restaurants, including Schloss Schauenstein, IGNIV St. Mortiz, IGNIV Bad Ragaz, and IGNIV Zurich. On 4 & 5 October 2024, Chef Riehn will showcase his signature culinary creations to Bali for a special two-night takeover at Kayuputi.

Masters of Mixology

A talented trio of mixologists from The St. Regis hotels in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore will display their finesse, serving expertly concocted cocktails that fuse The St. Regis rituals with bespoke pairings. Guests can savour the exclusive bar takeovers and signature cocktails during the guest shifts on Friday & Saturday, 4 & 5 October 2024.

The Astor Brunch at Kayuputi

A beloved and iconic fine dining restaurant, Kayputi at The St. Regis Bali Resort is blessed with a stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean and Nusa Dua beach. The restaurant boasts Pan-Asian-inspired haute cuisine with an exquisite wine list and fabulous cocktails. Drawing inspiration from the Balinese philosophy of “Nyegara Gunung”, meaning “from the mountain to the ocean”, Kayuputi carefully sources local ingredients from both land and sea. The restaurant’s signature, elegant all-white wooden décor is elevated by Balinese artefacts, creating a serene and culturally rich dining ambience.

Revel in a lavish “Astor Brunch” experience on Saturday & Sunday, 5 & 6 October 2024, at Kayuputi, where you can indulge in Pan-Asian-inspired culinary creations. Savour a wide range of mouthwatering dishes including wagy, lobster, and foie gras, complemented by champagne and caviar for an extraordinarily luxurious experience.

A Charming Beachfront Barbecue Dinner

Concluding the fantastic culinary series, enjoy a beachfront barbecue dinner led by Michelin-starred Chef Spencer Patrick, bringing with him over two decades of culinary expertise. As the culinary mastermind behind Harrisons at Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Port Douglas, Australia, a One Hat Restaurant in the Australian Good Food Guide, Chef Patrick blends Australian techniques with high-quality Balinese ingredients. This exciting dining experience will be held on Sunday, 6 October 2024.

Discerning travellers and culinary connoisseurs will not want to miss the dining series, where The St. Regis Bali Resort is set to indulge you with a world of culinary excellence. The resort offers a unique gastronomic journey during the Luxury Group Dining Series, featuring Michelin-starred chefs, innovative mixologists, and Bali’s rich culinary heritage.

For more information and reservations, please visit Luxury Group Dining Series

The St. Regis Bali Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata, Nusa Dua Lot. S6, PO Box 44, Nusa Dua

+62 361 847 8111

stregisbali.com