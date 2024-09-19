Situated in the depths of Payangan, north of Ubud, Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape , has spearheaded a rare “no walls, no doors” philosophy that has redefined what it means to go ‘back to nature’. With only 16 villas, the resort offers a true off-the-beaten-track experience, focused on immersing oneself in the natural surroundings. Buahan’s latest offerings are centred on unique culinary experiences, with upcoming kitchen collaborations that highlight local sourcing and environmental stewardship.

To The Table From The Community

In line with the resort’s overall philosophy, 80% of the food served at Buahan is sourced from nearby farmers and producers all within an hour’s reach. Whilst ensuring freshness of the ingredients, supporting local economies and reducing carbon footprint, it also brings diners closer to their immediate surroundings, allowing them to taste the fruits of the geography around them.

At the Open Kitchen and The Botanist Bar, guests can explore a zero-waste, farm-to-table philosophy honouring traditional techniques and local flavours. Each meal and every beverage is therefore a discovery and exploration, each telling a tale of Bali and its natural bounty – served in a way to nourish the body, soul, and foster a more worldly connection.

Introducing Chef Sheandy Satria, the new Head of the Kitchen

Executive Chef Sheandy Satria has recently been welcomed as the Culinary Curator for Buahan, with a passionate drive to spotlight Indonesia’s flavourful cuisine in a way that honours its roots and authenticity.

Having cooked for royalty and heads of state during his previous experiences at the Oberoi Centre of Learning & Development in New Delhi, India and The Oberoi Hotel, Bali, he seeks to elicit the deep culinary culture of Indonesia and elevate it to worldwide recognition through every meal. With him at the helm, Buahan is set to serve a taste of the ‘local’ in more ways than one.

Upcoming Chef Collaborations: A Celebration of Culinary Artistry

To affirm its dedication to sustainability and advances in gastronomy, Buahan will host two joint endeavours with celebrated culinary figures in October and November 2024.

October 2024: Chef Yudi, of Dapur Bali Mula

Chef Yudi is a celebrated culinary figure known for his dedication to preserving and reviving traditional Balinese cuisine. As the founder of Dapur Bali Mula , Chef Yudi has made it his mission to keep the rich culinary traditions of Bali alive by using ancient recipes and local, sustainably sourced ingredients. His cooking style is deeply rooted in Balinese culture, and he is passionate about sharing the island’s authentic flavours with the world. His collaboration with Buahan in October promises to be a remarkable exploration of Bali’s culinary heritage, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience the island’s flavours in their most authentic form.

Chef Ivan Brehm, Nouri, Singapore: November 2024

‘Crossroads Cooking’ is how Michelin-starred Nouri’s gastronomic genius, Chef Ivan Brehm, defines his revolutionary culinary philosophy as, in which he creates transcendent dishes that eschew conventional cultural confines to mix worldwide culinary legacies, tastes and practices together. Chef Ivan developed such consideration in his novel methods through being well-trained at high class establishments like the UK’s The Fat Duck, and so this fresh, international background will be reflected in his Buahan menus on 16 November 2024.

Patrons can anticipate a string of elite dining events that will ignite sensations and recognize the richness of Balinese cuisine. These partnership occasions demonstrate Buahan’s commitment to sustainability, local sourcing, and culinary innovation.

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape

Banjar Selat, Buahan Kaja, Payangan, Gianyar, Bali 80572

+62 361 6208181

escape.banyantree.com

reservations-buahan@banyantree.com