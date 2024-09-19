Royal Pool Villa at The Kayon Jungle Resort

In the depth of Bali’s highlands, tucked in the thickening valley that shadows over the Oos River, The Kayon Jungle Resort has created a sanctuary among the trees. With only 38 suites and private pool villas, guests can expect ultimate seclusion, defined by its all-embracing natural surroundings.

Drawing inspiration from the kayon, or gunungan, the central icon from the traditional shadow puppet theatre representing the cosmic tree or mountain of life, it is a symbol for balance and embodies the interconnectedness of life and nature.

This philosophy is certainly channeled into The Kayon Jungle Resort, which cascades down the valley like the nearby rice terraces of Tegalalang fame. A luxurious take on Balinese design roots the property into its jungle surroundings, true to its name. With its five-star accommodations, luxurious wellness experiences and picturesque dining venues, there is much to be enjoyed at this enchanting escape.

The exclusive selection of accommodation includes the Kayon Jungle Suites, Jungle Pool Villas, Valley Pool Villas, Kayon Premier Pool Villas and, most enticing of them all, the Kayon Royal Pool Villa. Every category boasts a generous living space that extends into a terrace overlooking the majestic jungle views.

The elegant, Bali-inspired interiors evoke a sense of nature, with stone and marble details and handsome wooden furnishings. In each bathroom, an alluring bathtub tempts, with luxurious bathroom amenities, bathrobes and slippers adding that touch of elevated living.

Particular attention should be given to the fabulous Kayon Royal Pool Villa, the only one of its category. It’s expansive outdoor space opens to the elements, featuring a private infinity pool and a steaming jacuzzi as its centre piece.

There are so many places to luxuriate here, from the snoozy gazebo or swinging daybed, a perfect morning coffee corner that looks out towards the sunrise, plus, the exciting addition of the hanging nest hammock. The carved wooden wardrobes, plush four poster bed and elevated decor have been designed to evoke the essence of living in a Balinese royal palace.

The accommodations, however, are only a taste of what this immersive sanctuary has to offer its cherished guests. Wellness is honoured at The Kayon Jungle Resort, as the flowing Oos River below takes its name from usada, the Balinese practice of natural remedies .

These are presented to guests through enriching spa treatments using natural botanicals, or traditional health tonics of jamu and loloh from Wanna Luwih lounge. Through their Spiritual Sojourn, guests can explore authentic Balinese spiritual rituals for a culturally-infused journey of transformation. Other health faciltities include the state-of-the-art fitness centre and every morning yoga takes place in the sunrise-facing bamboo shala standing at the edge of the valley.

When it comes to dining, guests are spoiled for choice. The Kayon Jungle Resort is home a range of eclectic venues to match mood and occasion. During the day, the epic Wanna Jungle Pool & Bar is a stunning day club with three-tiered infinity swimming pool.

Here it’s all about poolside indulgence with a diverse menu of cocktails, refreshments, light bites, and substantial Asian-fusion dishes served from the adjacent Kepitu Bar & Lounge. Kepitu Restaurant, the resort’s all-day dining destination, enclosed within its fully bamboo structure, offers an international menu from breakfast to dinner, overlooking a Balinese stage that erupts in dance and drama once a week.

Dining at Kepitu Canyon Jetty

For something truly intimate, The Canyon Jetty Restaurant invites couples to dine in ultimate seclusion. Upon a lower terrace setting, ensconced deep in the jungle and overlooking a trickling waterfall, take a seat in your own private cocoon and enjoy a dinner by candlelight and the sounds of nature.

The Kayon Jungle Resort caters to those who truly want to retreat from the world and make this heavenly section of Bali their home for a while. An in-house movie theatre, Traditional Art Market and even a Lempad Tribute Museum are yet more things to explore and enjoy during one’s stay.

Desa Bresela, Payangan

+62 361 978 098

thekayonjungleresort.com