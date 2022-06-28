Located in the deep, northern valley of the Ayung River, planted within the jungle, is the new Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape. Opening its doors on 14 June 2022, this boutique property invites guests to immerse themselves in Bali’s natural surroundings through sustainable design and their pioneering “no walls, no doors” concept.

Buahan Escape Banyan Tree Bali

The entire resort was designed for environmental friendliness. Recognised sustainable local architect, Gede Kresna, worked closely with the Banyan Tree’s Head of Architecture, Dharmali Kusumadi, to conceptualise a resort that blended with its and ensured minimal impact on the surroundings.

Buahan weaves through the canopies of the dramatic river valley, among the trees, with sweeping views of Bali’s seven majestic peaks. Here, 16 balés (villas) present a seamless blending of indoor and outdoor, where the spacious living areas create ‘The Naked Experience’, and only a thin veil separates guests from their natural surroundings.

Buahan Escape Banyan Tree Bali
Buahan Escape Banyan Tree Bali
Buahan Escape Banyan Tree Bali

The heart of the resort are The Open Kitchen and Living Room: open dining and lounge spaces that invite the adult-only guests to gather, evoking a sense of community. In these venues, guests can savour a reinvention of the zero-waste, farm-to-table concept, where local sourcing and heritage techniques are at its core. The menu is 70% plant-based, sourced locally within a one- hour drive from the property. This concept was developed through a collaboration with Agency X, known for their work for revered ‘slow-food’ restaurant, Locavore, and other their sister venues. The Botanist Bar adopts a similar philosophy for its beverages with locally-grown ingredients and botanicals. Finally, the resort’s Toja Spa brings a unique “open” garden experience through its wellness offerings, certified by the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Academy.

Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape
Jl. Banjar Selat, Buahan Kaja, Payangan
(+62) 361 6208181
escape.banyantree.com

Edward Speirs

Edward Speirs

Edward, or Eddy as he prefers to be called, is the Managing Editor of NOW! Bali and host of the NOW! Bali Podcast. He enjoys photography, rural travel and loves that his work introduces him to people from all walks of life.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

RELATED ARTICLES

Pura Gunung Kawi Sebatu Bali 1

Gunung Kawi: A Window into Ancient Bali

My View on Views

Ensō

Ensō: Bringing People Together One Sushi at a Time

Macy Kate and Incredible Circus Acrobatica to Perform at Mulia this Festive Season 2018

Melia Bali

Worry-free Getaway at Melia Bali: Book Now, Stay Later