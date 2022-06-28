Located in the deep, northern valley of the Ayung River, planted within the jungle, is the new Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape. Opening its doors on 14 June 2022, this boutique property invites guests to immerse themselves in Bali’s natural surroundings through sustainable design and their pioneering “no walls, no doors” concept.

The entire resort was designed for environmental friendliness. Recognised sustainable local architect, Gede Kresna, worked closely with the Banyan Tree’s Head of Architecture, Dharmali Kusumadi, to conceptualise a resort that blended with its and ensured minimal impact on the surroundings.

Buahan weaves through the canopies of the dramatic river valley, among the trees, with sweeping views of Bali’s seven majestic peaks. Here, 16 balés (villas) present a seamless blending of indoor and outdoor, where the spacious living areas create ‘The Naked Experience’, and only a thin veil separates guests from their natural surroundings.

The heart of the resort are The Open Kitchen and Living Room: open dining and lounge spaces that invite the adult-only guests to gather, evoking a sense of community. In these venues, guests can savour a reinvention of the zero-waste, farm-to-table concept, where local sourcing and heritage techniques are at its core. The menu is 70% plant-based, sourced locally within a one- hour drive from the property. This concept was developed through a collaboration with Agency X, known for their work for revered ‘slow-food’ restaurant, Locavore, and other their sister venues. The Botanist Bar adopts a similar philosophy for its beverages with locally-grown ingredients and botanicals. Finally, the resort’s Toja Spa brings a unique “open” garden experience through its wellness offerings, certified by the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Academy.

Buahan, A Banyan Tree Escape

Jl. Banjar Selat, Buahan Kaja, Payangan

(+62) 361 6208181

escape.banyantree.com