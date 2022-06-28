Finally, Desa Potato Head is complete. On 28 June, the 58-suite artisan property formerly known as Katamama reopened its doors, rebranded as Potato Head Suites. This is a significant moment for the ‘Desa’, or village, as this marks the first time the beachfront complex has been open in its entirety.

When the boutique hotel first opened, it was a statement. It set a new direction for the Potato Head Family which announced that they were not simply an entertainment and hospitality group, they were a platform for sustainability and local artisanship in the industry.

Designed by renowned Indonesian architect Andra Matin, who also envisaged the beach club’s iconic stadium, Potato Head Suites’ unique façade of textural temple bricks handmade in a Balinese village turned heads very quickly. This was not only because of its stand-out visuals on the Seminyak landscape, but because of its story, its highlighting of local craftsmanship in a new, modern interpretation.

This continues through its interiors, with Jengki teak furniture reflecting the post-Independence mood of Indonesian designers; as well as hand-woven, naturally dyed textiles, and intricate local handicrafts that give life to the rooms and public spaces. The five category of suites — Katamama Suite, Rooftop Suite, Family Suite, Pool Suites and Island Suite — also provide a different experience and space depending on guests needs.

So, a new breed of visitors descends upon the island: the design-focused, the creative, the artistic, all curious to experience this contemporary reimagining of traditional crafts and materials. Of course, it’s not only about design, the Potato Head Suites still deliver in their promise of hospitality. Guests will enjoy the long, lush private pool exclusive to Suite patrons, in-room breakfast, a Zero Waste Kit and Anjat beach set. A new offering for each suite’s in-room bar can personalise it based on the guests’ intentions: wellness reset or party recharge.

Under the same roof is Akademi, the hotel’s experiential and award-winning bar pouring curated craft cocktails and workshops. This bar was also a game-changer, introducing Bali’s local spirit arak to the modern market, but with a twist that paved the way for its acceptance in new circles.

Being part of Desa Potato Head allows Suite guests access to the Beach Club facilities, gym, spa and of course the whole range of activities available throughout the complex, from sun-rise meditation, yoga for kids, sustainability workshops, co-working, cocktail classes and the variety of food and beverage outlets peppered across the property.

Potato Head Suites are now available for booking, find out more here: seminyak.potatohead.co