This summer holiday, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran invites sun-chasers to indulge in the ultimate island life and immerse themselves in a charming tropical summer on the island of the Gods. The resort encourages guests to savour the beauty of the golden hour with its own spin on Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts’ global programme, Au Soleil by Le Méridien.

Embodying the understated beauty of European summers and the charm of the Côte d’Azur, this summer season’s global programme – Au Soleil by Le Méridien – is all about the ‘Golden Hour’, the enchanting hour of the day when the sun begins to set, a time to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of life through all the senses.

Starting in June 2022, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran welcomes guests to savour the summer season and the golden hour to its fullest, both on- and off- property with a series of exquisite programmes.

Au Soleil Stay Package at Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran

From 1 June through 31 October 2022, Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran offers guests an exclusive Au Soleil stay package, inclusive of daily breakfast and a complimentary Le Scoop by Le Méridien gelato or sorbet. Use promo code “SPU” when making your bookings.

Celebratory Au Soleil Moments

Personifying the epitome of endless summer celebrations, indulge in festive moments that will occur throughout the summer months including the Rose Summer sparkle.

On-Property Experiences that Honour the Golden Hour

Guests staying or visiting Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran during the summer season will be able to embrace the spirit of Au Soleil in various ways, from relaxing rosé refreshments and a game of backgammon to lounging poolside and get the perfect sun-kissed skin:

• To please the most discerning palates, a curated Petit Plates menu presents guests with Mediterranean-inspired mini baguettes infused with local flavours, such as Beef Rendang Baguette Sandwich and Bedugul Summer sunshine salad, perfectly complemented with rosé spritzers and aperitifs. These offerings are a part of the brand’s signature Sparkling programme.

• Guests can enjoy fun games that are typically played outdoors during the warm summer weather including a series of classic games with a modern twist such as the iconic seaside pastime of backgammon, tic-tac-toe, poolside chess and chic modernist-style Jenga sets.

• Beat the heat with a refreshing treat! Le Scoop by Le Méridien offers gelato and sorbet in a variety of flavours, featuring authentic ingredients such as classic European flavours as well as locally inspired flavours and sour flavours. Guests will be serenaded with an exclusive summer soundtrack, curated by French Bossa Nova collective, Nouvelle Vague, as they enjoy the summer refreshments.

Bring Au Soleil Home

Considering Au Soleil is a state of mind that allows travellers to enjoy summer and the good life wherever and whenever, Shop Le Méridien is the new retail offering from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques, presenting sought-after summer items to customers so they can bring Au Soleil home.

“Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran is excited to be a part of the Au Soleil because it conveys the very essence of our stunning sunsets which can be admired from our premium suites or our Sky bar and complimented with lasting memories cherished with a glass or two of Rose sparkling wine. Being just moments away from the famous Jimbaran beach our valued guests can enjoy the fresh ocean breeze and wake up to the harmonizing sounds of the ocean waves. We are proud to welcome our guests from all four corners of the globe where they are guaranteed a plentiful experience to celebrate Au Soleil through Bali’s endless summers, rejuvenating sunsets and especially the beautiful Balinese culture whilst staying within the comforts of Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran,” said the General Manager.

For more information about Au Solei by Le Méridien, please visit lemeridien.com/ausoleil. For reservations, please call +62 361 8466 888, WhatsApp at +62 853 3933 5252 or email reservations.balijimbaran@lemeridien.com

Le Méridien Bali Jimbaran

Jl. Bukit Permai, Jimbaran

+62 361 8466 888

lemeridienjimbaran.com